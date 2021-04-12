Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में शाहरुख खान! ट्विटर पर हुए ट्रैंडिंग

सोमवार, 12 अप्रैल 2021 (20:11 IST)
पंजाब किंग्स की टीम में आज राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम के खिलाफ शाहरुख खान ने डेब्यू किया। यहां बॉलीवुड के अभिनेता शाहरुख खान की बात नहीं हो रही है बल्कि तमिलनाडू के स्पिनर शाहरुख खान की बात हो रही है जो बल्ले से भी काफी अच्छा खेलते हैं।
 
पंजाब किंग्स के वरिष्ठ खिलाड़ी क्रिस गेल ने उनको टीम की कैप सौंपी। जब से आईपीएल 2021 में वह खरीदे गए थे तब से वह चर्चा में थे और सभी की निगाहें उनके प्रदर्शन पर थी। 
 
तमिलनाडु के शाहरुख खान (जिनका नाम बालीवुड सुपरस्टार के नाम पर है) को उनके आधार मूल्य 20 लाख रुपए से 51 गुना से ज्यादा की राशि 5.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा गया था। शाहरुख हाल में सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्राफी में अपने प्रदर्शन से सुर्खियों में आए थे।
 
उनको अपनी टीम में लेने के लिए पंजाब किंग्स, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स में होड़ लग गई थी, लेकिन अंतिम बाजी पंजाब किंग्स ने मारी।आईपीएल नीलामी में वह दूसरे सबसे महेंगे भारतीय खिलाड़ी रहे थे वह भी अनकैप्ड।
 
एम शाहरूख खान बचपन से ही क्रिकेट और सिनेमा के दीवाने हैं। चमड़े के व्यापारी उनके पिता मसूद और उनकी मां लुबना ने उनके सपने पूरे करने में काफी मदद की थी। वह कड़े संघर्ष से यहां तक पहुंचे हैं।
 
दिलचस्प बात यह है कि बॉलीवुड के अभिनेता शाहरुख खान की टीम भी कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स आईपीएल का हिस्सा रहती है। ऐसे में क्रिकेटर शाहरुख और बल्लेबाज शाहरुख को जोड़ कर ट्विटर पर कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।

यह देखना लाजमी होगा कि आज के मैच में शाहरुख खान कितना अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर पाते हैं। 

