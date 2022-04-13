Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

दो कैच छोड़े मुकेश चौधरी को विकेट मिलने के बाद माही ने दी होगी यह समझाइश

webdunia
बुधवार, 13 अप्रैल 2022 (15:56 IST)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए यह सत्र खासा खराब जा रहा है। हालांकि कल बैंगलोर के खिलाफ मिली जीत से टीम को राहत पहुंची है। टीम ने 17 दिन बाद इस टूर्नामेंट में अपना खाता खोला है।

इसका एक बड़ा कारण यह है कि टीम के पास गेंदबाजी में ज्यादा विकल्प नहीं है। दीपक चाहर अब शायद ही टीम से जुड़े उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में टीम को मुकेश चौधरी को खिलाना पड़ रहा है। बुरे प्रदर्शन के बावजूद भी।

मुकेश चौधरी साबित हुए हैं बहुत महंगे

अब तक  मुकेश चौधरी के लिए यह टूर्नामेंट किसी बुरे सपने की तरह गया है। उन्होंने अब तक 5 मैचों में 87 गेंदो में 161 रन दिए हैं और सिर्फ 3 विकेट निकाले हैं। उनका औसत 53 का है और इकॉनोमी 11 की है , ऐसे में उन पर हर मैच में दबाव रहता है। कल भी उन्होंने अपने 3 ओवर में 13.33 की इकॉनोमी से 40 रन दिए। उनकी गेंदबाजी देखकर एक बार फिर जड़ेजा ने उनके ओवरों को पूरा नहीं कराया।

विराट का निकाला विकेट

हालांकि बुरे फॉर्म के बावजूद मुकेश के चेहरे पर तब मुस्कान आ गई जब उन्होंने बैंगलोर के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली को सिर्फ एक रन पर आउट कर दिया। मुकेश चौधरी की गेंद को लेग साइड में फ्लिक करने के चक्कर में विराट कोहली आउट हो गए। इन 3 विकटों में से यह विकेट मुकेश को लंबे समय तक याद रहेगा।

कैच छोड़ने के बाद माही ने की मुकेश से बात

विराट के विकेट को छोड़ दे तो मुकेश के लिए कल का दिन मैदान पर खासा खराब गया। उन्होंने कुल 2 कैच छोड़े। हालांकि चेन्नई 216 रन बना चुकी थी इस कारण बैंगलोर के बल्लेबाज लगातार कैच देने के मौके दे रहे थे। उनके छूटे हुए कैच का बैंगलोर बहुत फायदा नहीं उठा पायी।हालांकि इसके बावजूद उनको सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होना पड़ा।
जब शाहबाज अहमद 27 गेंदो में 4 चौकों की मदद से 41 रनों की आतिशी पारी खेलकर आउट हुए तो महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने मुकेश चौधरी से बात की और उनको समझाइश दी।

संभवत महेंद्र सिंह धोनी मुकेश चौधरी से यह ही कह रहे होंगे कि छूटे हुए कैच को देर तक याद नहीं करना। यह क्रिकेट है गलती होती है, हर दिन नया दिन होगा। कुछ कैच पकड़े जाएंगे तो कुछ कैच छूटेंगे भी।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी लगातार अपने युवा खिलाड़ियों को बेहतर करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करते हैं। कल उनका यह अंदाज सोशल मीडिया पर उनके फैंस को खासा भा गया। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

2 मैच लगातार जीत चुकी हैदराबाद के लिए आई बुरी खबर, बाहर हुआ यह ऑलराउंडर

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos