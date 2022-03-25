IPL 2022: एक ऐसा आईपीएल जिसमें ना धोनी ना कोहली होंगे कप्तान

कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘पीली जर्सी में ‘लीजेंडरी’ कप्तानी कार्यकाल छोड़ दिया। ऐसा अध्याय जिसे प्रशंसक कभी नहीं भूलेंगे। हमेशा आपके लिये सम्मान। ’’कोहली ने भी कार्यभार प्रबंधन के लिये रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर की कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी।
Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022
As always with #MSDhoni, the timing of his decision is superb. Great way to pass the baton and #jadeja can learn a lot when #Dhoni is still around behind the wickets. #captainforever #Dhonism #IPL2022
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 24, 2022पूर्व भारतीय विकेटकीपर पार्थिव पटेल ने सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी को बधाई दी और लिखा, ‘‘हमेशा एम एस धोनी के साथ, उनके फैसले की ‘टाइमिंग’ शानदार है। कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपने का शानदार तरीका और जब तक धोनी विकेट के पीछे हैं तो जडेजा काफी कुछ सीख सकते हैं। ’’
#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL!
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022पूर्व क्रिकेटर के श्रीकांत ने लिखा, ‘‘एमएस धोनी ने कप्तानी छोड़ दी, मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि यह संभव था। क्या शानदार कप्तान। ’’
Timing has always been the key for MS. Well done on your leadership and mind blowing results over the years for CSK. Would like to see him finish on a high.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2022पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘एम एस के लिये टाइमिंग हमेशा अहम रही है। आपकी कप्तानी और सीएसके के लिये इतने वर्षों में शानदार नतीजों के लिये बधाई। ’’