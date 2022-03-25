Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

IPL 2022: एक ऐसा आईपीएल जिसमें ना धोनी ना कोहली होंगे कप्तान

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 25 मार्च 2022 (13:24 IST)
आईपीएल 2022 बहुत खास था। सबसे पहले तो इसमें 2 टीमें शामिल की गई। इसके बाद खिलाड़ियों का मेगा ऑक्शन हुआ। लेकिन अब यह आईपीएल एक अलग कारण से खास हो गया है।

लंबे समय बाद एक ऐसा आईपीएल दर्शकों को देखने को मिलेगा जिसमें विराट कोहली और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी सिर्फ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर दिखेंगे कप्तान के तौर पर नहीं।

विराट कोहली ने पिछले साल आईपीएल सत्र की शुरुआत में ही कप्तानी से अलविदा ले लिया था और गुरुवार को ही यह खबर मीडिया में आई कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने भी कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा को दे दी है।

इसका साफ मतलब है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए लंबे समय तक सेवा देने वाले यह दो क्रिकेटर जब आईपीएल में भिडेंगे तो टॉस के लिए नहीं आगे आएंगे।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी साल 2008 से ही चेन्नई के कप्तान रहे। जब चेन्नई की टीम को 2 साल के लिए बैन किया गया था तो वह राइजिंग पुणे जाएंट्स की टीम में खिलाड़ी के तौर पर खेले।

वहीं विराट कोहली को साल 2013 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने कप्तानी सौंपी थी। उनसे पहले डेनियल विटोरी बैंगलोर के कप्तान थे और अब यह जिम्मेदारी दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पूर्व कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसिस को दी गई है।

धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद कोहली ने यह कहा

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के आगामी चरण के शुरू होने से दो दिन पहले गुरूवार को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की कप्तानी छोड़ दी जिस पर प्रतिक्रिया करते हुए पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कहा कि प्रशंसक इस अध्याय को कभी नहीं भूलेंगे।

धोनी ने कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी अपने विश्वस्त रविंद्र जडेजा को सौंपी जिसके बाद दुनिया भर के क्रिकेटर अपने प्रतिक्रियायें दे रहे हैं।
कोहली ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘पीली जर्सी में ‘लीजेंडरी’ कप्तानी कार्यकाल छोड़ दिया। ऐसा अध्याय जिसे प्रशंसक कभी नहीं भूलेंगे। हमेशा आपके लिये सम्मान। ’’कोहली ने भी कार्यभार प्रबंधन के लिये रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर की कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी।
पूर्व भारतीय विकेटकीपर पार्थिव पटेल ने सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी को बधाई दी और लिखा, ‘‘हमेशा एम एस धोनी के साथ, उनके फैसले की ‘टाइमिंग’ शानदार है। कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपने का शानदार तरीका और जब तक धोनी विकेट के पीछे हैं तो जडेजा काफी कुछ सीख सकते हैं। ’’
पूर्व क्रिकेटर के श्रीकांत ने लिखा, ‘‘एमएस धोनी ने कप्तानी छोड़ दी, मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि यह संभव था। क्या शानदार कप्तान। ’’
पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘एम एस के लिये टाइमिंग हमेशा अहम रही है। आपकी कप्तानी और सीएसके के लिये इतने वर्षों में शानदार नतीजों के लिये बधाई। ’’

