मुंबई के रोहित शर्मा ने जीता टॉस, लखनऊ के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजी (वीडियो)

शनिवार, 16 अप्रैल 2022 (15:03 IST)
मुंबई इंडियन्स के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीतकर लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ होने वाले मैच में गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। अपनी पहली जीत को तरस रही मुंबई के लिए यह राहत की खबर है क्योंकि हो सकता है यह इंतजार आज खत्म हो जाए।
मुंबई की टीम में बायें हाथ के स्पिनर फाबियन एलन पदार्पण कर रहे हैं जबकि लखनऊ की टीम में कृष्णप्पा गौतम की जगह मनीष पांडे की वापसी हुई है।

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:

मुंबई इंडियंस : रोहित शर्मा, इशान किशन, डेवाल्ड ब्रेविस, तिलक वर्मा, सूर्यकुमार यादव, कायरन पोलार्ड, फ़ेबियन ऐलेन, जयदेव उनादकट, एम अश्विन, जसप्रीत बुमराह, टाइमल मिल्स।
लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स : लोकेश राहुल, क्विंटन डिकॉक, मनीष पांडे, दीपक हुड्डा, स्टॉयनिस, आयुष बदौनी , जेसन होल्डर, क्रुणाल पंड्या, दुष्मंत चमीरा, आवेश ख़ान, रवि बिश्नोई।

