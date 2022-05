मुंबई के खिलाफ दिल्ली के कोच पोंटिंग का प्लान! इन चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों को दिया संदेश

“I’ve got full confidence in the players that they will have a really good game on Saturday.” @RickyPonting previews #MIvDC and that’s all the pumping up you need as our DC boys chase that Playoff slot.#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #CapitalsUnplugged | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/9TmjgaD114