विराट के फैंस रोहित से लगाए हैं आस, मुंबई की जीत से ही बैंगलोर का होगा रास्ता साफ

webdunia
शनिवार, 21 मई 2022 (14:05 IST)
विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा आधुनिक भारतीय क्रिकेट मैं सबसे ज्यादा फोलो किए जाने वाले क्रिकेटर्स हैं। हालांकि इन दोनों के ही फैन क्लब में जबरदस्त भिडंत होती रहती है, आईपीएल नहीं ही भी होता तो इन दोनों शीर्ष बल्लेबाजों के फैंस एक दूसरे का मजाक उड़ाते हुए ट्विटर पर देखे जा सकते हैं।

हालांकि आज मामला कुछ ऐसा फंस गया है कि विराट कोहली और बैंगलोर के फैंस को दिल्ली बनाम मुंबई के मैच में मुंबई को चियर करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि अगर दिल्ली जीत गई तो बैंगलोर के आईपीएल का सफर समाप्त हो जाएगा।

दिल्ली को सिर्फ मैच जीतने की देर है। वह कितने भी रन और कितने भी विकेट से मैच जीतकर प्लेऑफ में जा सकती है। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स का रन रेट पॉजिटिव .25 है वहीं बैंगलोर का निगेटिव .25। ऐसे में बैंगलोर के लिए सिर्फ एक ही आशा है- मुंबई इंडियन्स की जीत

पिछले मैच में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने एक असंभव सा काम करके शीर्ष टीम गुजरात टाइटंस को हराया। अब बैंगलोर के फैंस एक और असंभव से नतीजे की कामना कर रहे हैं। मुंबई इंडियन्स अब तक 13 मैचों में 10 मैच गंवा चुकी है। ऐसे में वह दिल्ली के खिलाफ कैसा खेलेगी यह भी देखने वाली बात है।

मुंबई सबसे पहले मैच में दिल्ली से ही भिड़ी थी और अक्षर पटेल और ललित यादव की साझेदारी के कारण दिल्ली को जीत नसीब हुई थी। इस हार के बाद मुंबई जीत की पटरी पर लौट ही नहीं सकी और  आईपीएल के 37वें मैच और खुद के 8वें मैच में हारकर बाहर हो गई।

बहरहाल आज मुंबई की जीत से बैंगलोर का काम बन सकता है तो उससे संबंधित ट्विटर पर काफी हास्यास्पद तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है।

