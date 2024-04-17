3 ओवरों में 40 रन बनाने वाले जॉस द बॉस को राजस्थान ने ठोका सलाम (Video)

हैरत की बात यह है कि राजस्थान को यह मैच जीतने के लिए अंतिम 3 ओवरों में 46 रन बनाने थे और इसमें से 40 रन जॉस बटलर ने बनाए और 6 रन वाइड से मिले। उनके सामने खड़े रहे आवेश खान खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए पर नाबाद पवैलियन लौटे।
Rajasthan Royals needed 96 runs from 36 balls, then:
15th over - 17 runs.
16th over - 17 runs.
17th over - 16 runs.
18th over - 18 runs.
19th over - 19 runs.
20th over - 9 runs.
Jos Buttler played one of the craziest knocks in the history of T20s.
We are still reeling under last night's Jos Buttler special
And we believe, so are his teammates
Presenting RAW emotions captured on cam post a fairytale finish!