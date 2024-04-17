Select Your Language

3 ओवरों में 40 रन बनाने वाले जॉस द बॉस को राजस्थान ने ठोका सलाम (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 17 अप्रैल 2024 (16:16 IST)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर के कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ इस आईपीएल का अपना दूसरा शतक जड़ने के बाद टीम को एक अप्रत्याशित जीत दिला दी। इस पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान ने कहा जॉस इस द बॉस। वहीं उनके साथ क्रीज पर मौजूद आवेश खान ने कहा कि वह सबसे अच्छी जगह पर थे बॉस को बल्लेबाजी करते हुए देखने के लिए। उनका मैच विजयी शतक पेशेवर क्रिकेटरों के लिए भी विशिष्ट एथलीट बनने की जरूरत को उजागर करता है।

बटलर (60 गेंदों पर नाबाद 107 रन) धीमी शुरुआत और तेजी से बढ़ती रन गति के दबाव के बावजूद अंत तक क्रीज पर डटे रहे और सुनील नारायण (109) के शतक को बौना साबित करते हुए अंतिम गेंद पर रॉयल्स को जीत दिलाई।चोट के कारण पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ राजस्थान के पिछले मैच से बाहर रहे बटलर दूसरे छोर पर लगातार विकेट गिरने के बावजूद डटे रहे।
हैरत की बात यह है कि राजस्थान को यह मैच जीतने के लिए अंतिम 3 ओवरों में 46 रन बनाने थे और इसमें से 40 रन जॉस बटलर ने बनाए और 6 रन वाइड से मिले। उनके सामने खड़े रहे आवेश खान खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए पर नाबाद पवैलियन लौटे।

इन ही सब लम्हों को कैद करता हुआ एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें यह बताया गया है कि जब बटलर लगातार हिट कर रहे थे तो राजस्थान के डग आउट में क्या चल रहा था।


