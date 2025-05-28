Festival Posters

18 सालों में जो कोई न कर सका, RCB ने वो कर दिखाया, रचा ऐसा इतिहास जो किसी ने सोचा तक न था

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, बुधवार, 28 मई 2025 (13:40 IST)
IPL 2025 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने 27 मई को इतिहास रच दिया, जब उन्होंने अपने सभी बाहर (Away) के मैच जीत लिए। इस ऐतिहासिक कहानी को लिखा गया लखनऊ में, जहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु का मुकाबला हुआ लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स से और ये मैच किसी Roller Coaster Ride से कम नहीं था। 
 
ऋषभ पंत, जो पूरे सीज़न आलोचना झेल रहे थे, कप्तान की तरह खड़े हुए और धमाकेदार 118 रन (61 गेंदों पर) की पारी खेली जिसमें थे 8 छक्के और 11 चौके। उनकी इस जबरदस्त बल्लेबाज़ी से लखनऊ ने 228 रन का पहाड़ जैसा स्कोर खड़ा किया।
 
RCB के लिए ये मुकाबला टॉप 2 में स्पॉट सील करने के लिए बेहद जरुरी था और इस टीम ने शुरुआत से ही बता दिया वो पीछे हटने वालों में से नहीं।
 
फिल सॉल्ट (Phil Salt) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने तूफानी आगाज़ किया। कोहली ने शानदार 54 रन (30 गेंदों पर) बनाए, लेकिन उनके आउट होते ही दर्शकों की धड़कनें तेज़ हो गईं।

webdunia

 
फिर आए कप्तान की ज़िम्मेदारी निभा रहे जितेश शर्मा (Jitesh Sharma) और उन्होंने रच दिया इतिहास। सिर्फ 33 गेंदों पर 85 रन बनाकर जितेश ने मैच को ही पलट दिया और RCB को एक यादगार जीत दिलाई।
 
ये जीत सिर्फ क्वालिफ़ायर 1 का टिकट नहीं थी ये इतिहास में RCB का नाम दर्ज करने का पल था।

RCB के 7 ऐतिहासिक Away जीतें:
 
चेन्नई में CSK को हराया
 
मुंबई में MI को हराया
 
कोलकाता में KKR को हराया
 
जयपुर में RR को हराया
 
मुल्लांपुर में PBKS को हराया
 
दिल्ली में DC को हराया
 
लखनऊ में LSG को हराया
 
 
जितेश शर्मा को उनकी जबरदस्त कप्तानी और विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज़ी के लिए दुनिया भर से सलामी मिली।

