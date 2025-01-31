Select Your Language

DeepSeek ने हिला डाली दुनिया, भारतीय पूछ रहे हैं कब आएगा अपना देसी AI?

DeepSeek ने हिला डाली दुनिया, भारतीय पूछ रहे हैं कब आएगा अपना देसी AI?

कृति शर्मा

, शुक्रवार, 31 जनवरी 2025 (17:57 IST)
AI मॉडल DeepSeek ने जबसे एंट्री ली है, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की दुनिया और शेयर मार्केट को हिला कर रख दिया है। हर जगह इस वक्त बस इसी की चर्चा है, चीन का यह Chatbot Chatgpt, Open AI, Google Gemini तक को टक्कर दे रहा है इसे दूसरे AI एप के विकल्प के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है। इसकी पॉपुलैरिटी इसलिए भी और बढ़ी क्योंकि ये दूसरे AI मॉडल की तरह अपने यूजर को चार्ज नहीं करता। यूजर इसका फ्री में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इस एप ने अमेरिका और चीन के बीच 'AI War' छेड़ दिया है।

अमेरिका में Apple App Store पर यह सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला फ्री ऐप बन गया है। इसकी क्षमता ज्यादा और लागत कम है, इसे सिर्फ 5.6 मिलियन डॉलर की लागत से बनाया गया है। यह जटिल से जटिल समस्याओं का भी समाधान कर सकता है। डीपसीक को दिसंबर 2023 में 39 वर्षीय लियांग वेनफेंग (Liang Wenfeng) ने बनाया, जिन्होंने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सूचना इंजीनियरिंग (Electronic Information Engineering) और कंप्यूटर विज्ञान (Computer Science) में झेजियांग विश्वविद्यालय से अपना ग्रेजुएशन किया। वह क्वांटिटेटिव हेज फंड हाई फ़्लायर (Quantitative Hedge Fund High Flyer) के सीईओ भी हैं। 
 
 
इस एप ने दुनिया भर से तारीफें बटोरी है। कई लोगों ने इसकी दूसरे AI मॉडल्स से तुलना करके भी देखा और उन्होंने पाया कि यह एप दूसरे मॉडल्स की तुलना में ज्यादा सटीक जवाब देता है और Coding के लिए भी मददगार है। यह क्वांटेटिव फाइनेंस में भी एक्सपर्ट है। सिलिकॉन वैली के सबसे प्रभावशाली तकनीकी उद्यम पूंजीपतियों (Venture Capitalists) में से एक, मार्क आंद्रेसेन (Marc Andreessen) ने मॉडल को “AI’s Sputnik moment” कहा। वहीँ, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प (Donald Trump) ने चेतावनी दी है कि डीपसीक का राइज सिलिकॉन वैली (Silicon Valley) के लिए एक "Wake Up" है।

वहीँ, भारतीयों ने जब इस एप के बारे में जाना तो उनके दिमाग में सबसे पहले यही प्रश्न था कि बाकी देश जब आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (Artificial Intelligence) की दुनिया में इतने आगे बढ़ रहे हैं तो फिर हमारा देश ऐसे मॉडल्स क्यों नहीं तैयार कर सकता? किसी ने तो यह तक कहा कि दुनिया ऐसे एप बनाती रहेगी और हमारे देश में इन्हें कैसे इस्तेमाल करें, इसके लिए 10 हजार कोर्स तैयार करने में ही रह जाएंगे। डीपसीक के लिए भारतीयों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अलग अलग रिएक्शन दिए और अपनी राय भी रखी। आप भी देखिए। 


 








