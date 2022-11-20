Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में मुठभेड़, लश्कर का हाइब्रिड आतंकी ढेर

रविवार, 20 नवंबर 2022 (10:44 IST)
श्रीनगर। जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में रविवार सुबह सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी मारा गया। मारे गए आतंकी की पहचान सज्जाद तांत्रे के रूप में हुई है। वह 13 नवंबर को बिजबेहरा के राखमोमेन में एक प्रवासी मजदूर की हत्या में शामिल था।
 
सुरक्षाबलों ने आज सुबह आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी की विशिष्ट सूचना मिलने के बाद दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा स्थित चेकी डूडू इलाके में घेराबंदी एवं तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया।
 
कश्मीर जोन पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया, 'जब तलाशी दल संदिग्ध ठिकाने की ओर पहुंचा, तब आतंकवादियों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी, जिसमें कुलगाम का रहने वाला लश्कर का हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी सज्जाद तांत्रे मारा गया।'
 
पुलिस ने आगे लिखा, 'तलाशी दल आतंकवादी ठिकाने की पहचान के लिए तांत्रे को साथ लेकर पहुंचा था। तांत्रे को एसडीएच बिजबेहरा ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।'
हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी सज्जाद तांत्रे पहले लश्कर आतंकवादियों का सहयोगी था और वह पीएसए से रिहा हुआ था। तांत्रे ने पूछताछ के दौरान खुलासा किया कि उसने 13 नवंबर 2022 को अनंतनाग स्थित बिजबेहरा के राखमोमेन में दो प्रवासी मजदूरों पर हमला किया था, जिसमें दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। हमले में घायल मजदूर छोटा प्रसाद ने 18 नवंबर 2022 को अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
 

