जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में मुठभेड़, लश्कर का हाइब्रिड आतंकी ढेर

पुलिस ने आगे लिखा, 'तलाशी दल आतंकवादी ठिकाने की पहचान के लिए तांत्रे को साथ लेकर पहुंचा था। तांत्रे को एसडीएच बिजबेहरा ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।'
During investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked on two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured. (1/2)— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 20, 2022
हाइब्रिड आतंकवादी सज्जाद तांत्रे पहले लश्कर आतंकवादियों का सहयोगी था और वह पीएसए से रिहा हुआ था। तांत्रे ने पूछताछ के दौरान खुलासा किया कि उसने 13 नवंबर 2022 को अनंतनाग स्थित बिजबेहरा के राखमोमेन में दो प्रवासी मजदूरों पर हमला किया था, जिसमें दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। हमले में घायल मजदूर छोटा प्रसाद ने 18 नवंबर 2022 को अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था।
Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at Hospital. Weapon of offence (Pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure. Investigation is going on vigorously to arrest more terror associates of this module. (2/2)— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 20, 2022