श्रीनगर में भीड़ भरे बाजार में बड़ा ग्रेनेड हमला, क्या बोले उमर अब्दुल्ला

श्रीनगर में भीड़ भरे बाजार में बड़ा ग्रेनेड हमला, क्या बोले उमर अब्दुल्ला

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 3 नवंबर 2024 (16:14 IST)
Srinagar granade attack : जम्मू-कश्मीर में श्रीनगर शहर के एक भीड़-भाड़ वाले बाजार में रविवार को आतंकवादियों द्वारा एक ग्रेनेड फेंके जाने की घटना में 12 लोग घायल हो गए। विस्फोट से इलाके में दहशत फैल गई और दुकानदारों को छिपने के लिए इधर-उधर भागना पड़ा। मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने घटना की निंदा की। 
 
श्रीनगर के खानयार इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों द्वारा लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (एलईटी) के एक शीर्ष पाकिस्तानी कमांडर को मार गिराए जाने के एक दिन बाद, व्यापक सुरक्षा वाले पर्यटक स्वागत केंद्र (टीआरसी) के निकट यह हमला हुआ।
 
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने और आतंकवादियों की तलाश के लिए खोजबीन अभियान शुरू करने के वास्ते पुलिस और अर्धसैनिक बलों को घटनास्थल पर भेजा गया है।
 
मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ग्रेनेड हमले की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से घाटी के कुछ हिस्सों में हमले और मुठभेड़ की खबरें छाई हुई हैं। श्रीनगर के संडे मार्केट में निर्दोष खरीदारों पर ग्रेनेड हमले की आज की खबर बेहद परेशान करने वाली है। निर्दोष नागरिकों को निशाना बनाने का कोई औचित्य नहीं हो सकता।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षा तंत्र को हमलों की इस तेजी को जल्द से जल्द खत्म करने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करना चाहिए ताकि लोग बिना किसी डर के अपना जीवन जी सकें।
