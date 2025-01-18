Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






7 पारियों में 752 रन, करुण नायर की उपलब्धि असाधारण से कम नहीं : तेंदुलकर

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें 7 पारियों में 752 रन, करुण नायर की उपलब्धि असाधारण से कम नहीं : तेंदुलकर

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 18 जनवरी 2025 (11:54 IST)
Sachin Tendulkar on Karun Nair : महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर ने विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में रनों की झड़ी लगाने वाले करुण नायर की उपलब्धि को शुक्रवार को ‘असाधारण से कम नहीं’ करार देते हुए कहा कि विदर्भ के कप्तान से इस लय को ‘जारी रखने’ की उम्मीद जताई।
 
 नायर भारत 50 ओवर की इस शीर्ष घरेलू प्रतियोगिता में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने सात पारियों में पांच शतकों और एक अर्धशतक के साथ 752 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत भी 752 रन का रहा है।
 
तेंदुलकर ने नायर को टैग करते हुए ‘X’ पर लिखा, ‘‘सात पारियों में पांच शतकों के साथ 752 रन बनाना असाधारण से कम नहीं है।’’

ALSO READ: लियोन ने कोहली, बुमराह के ऑटोग्राफ वाला बल्ला दिव्यांग क्रिकेटरों के लिए दान किया
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘इस तरह के प्रदर्शन यूं ही नहीं हो जाते। ऐसे प्रदर्शन अत्यधिक फोकस और कड़ी मेहनत से आते हैं। ऐसे ही मजबूत बने रहें और हर अवसर का लाभ उठाएं।’’
 
तेंदुलकर ने नायर के प्रदर्शन की सराहना उस समय की है जब चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय श्रृंखला के लिए भारतीय टीम चुनने के लिए अजीत अगरकर की अगुवाई वाली राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति की मुंबई में बैठक होने वाली है।  

नायर के शानदार प्रदर्शन से विदर्भ की टीम टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंच गयी है, जहां शनिवार को उसका मुकाबला कर्नाटक से होगा।
 
भारतीय टीम के लिए वीरेंद्र सहवाग के बाद टेस्ट में तिहरा शतक जड़ने वाले नायर सिर्फ दूसरे बल्लेबाज है।  (भाषा) 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बांग्लादेश को रौंदकर भारतीय महिला टीम खो खो विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
मकर संक्रांति
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो