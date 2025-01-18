7 पारियों में 752 रन, करुण नायर की उपलब्धि असाधारण से कम नहीं : तेंदुलकर

Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126. Performances like these don’t just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2025
Vijay Hazare Trophy में 752 का अविश्वसनीय औसत, शतक पर शतक जड़ते जा रहे Karun Nair, पूरी खबर https://t.co/NGvpZHzB1O— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) January 17, 2025
#KarunNair #VijayHazareTrophy #cricket #BCCI pic.twitter.com/1tpCKlldWO
CAPTAIN KARUN NAIR - THE HERO OF VIDARBHA. pic.twitter.com/Vyb5ybGEp7— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2025