बांग्लादेश को रौंदकर भारतीय महिला टीम खो खो विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 18 जनवरी 2025 (11:31 IST)
Kho Kho World Cup : भारतीय महिला टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए बांग्लादेश को शुक्रवार को यहां 109-16 के बड़े अंतर से हराकर खो खो विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की।
 
कप्तान प्रियंका इंगले के नेतृत्व में भारत ने सभी चार टर्न में अपना दबदबा कायम रखा। टीम ने इस दौरान दूसरे टर्न में पांच मिनट से अधिक समय का ड्रीम रन हासिल किया। भारतीय महिला टीम लगातार पांचवें मैच में 100 से अधिक अंक हासिल करने में सफल रही।
 
भारतीय टीम अनुभवी नसरीन शेख और प्रियांक के शानदार खेल से शुरुआती टर्न में ही 50 अंक हासिल करने में सफल रही। दूसरे टर्न में ‘अटैक’ करने की बारी बांग्लादेश की थी और उनके खिलाड़ी सिर्फ चार बार भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को ‘टच’ कर सके। दूसरे टर्न के बाद भारत की बढ़त 56-8 की थी

भारत ने तीसरे टर्न में अपनी बढ़त के अंतर में तेजी से इजाफा करना शुरू किया। रेशमा राठौड़ के स्काई डाइव से टीम लगातार पांचवें मैच में अंकों का शतक पूरा करने में सफल रही। तीसरे टर्न के बाद टीम 106-8 से आगे थी।
 
टीम ने चौथे टर्न में बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों को ज्यादा मौके नहीं दिए और 109-16 की बड़ी जीत के साथ अंतिम चार में जगह पक्की की।

दिन के अन्य क्वार्टर फाइनल मैचों में युगांडा ने न्यूजीलैंड को 71-26, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में कीनिया को 51-46 जबकि नेपाल ने ईरान को 103-8 से हराया।  (भाषा)

