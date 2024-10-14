Select Your Language

इस खिलाड़ी के दनादन शतक भी तोड़ नहीं पा रहे हैं रोहित-गौतम की नींद

अभिमन्यु का लगातार चौथा शतक, Border Gavaskar Trophy के लिए की दावेदारी मजबूत

कृति शर्मा

, सोमवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2024 (13:46 IST)
Abhimanyu Easwaran Ranji Trophy : भारतीय क्रिकेट द्वारा लगातार नजर अंदाज करने के बाद भी बंगाल के टॉप आर्डर बल्लेबाज अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन दिन ब दिन अपने हुनर का परिचय दे रहे हैं और अब बात यहां तक आ गई है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) को भी इन्हें टीम में लेने के लिए मजबूर होना ही पड़ेगा। अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन ने एक बार फिर First Class Cricket में अपने असाधारण कौशल का प्रदर्शन किया और उत्तर प्रदेश और बंगाल के बीच रणजी ट्रॉफी 2024-25 के अपने पहले मैच में शानदार शतक जड़ा।


पिछले 4 मैचों में यह ईश्वरन का चौथा शतक है। ईश्वरन हाल ही में खत्म हुई दलीप (Duleep Trophy) और ईरानी कप (Irani Cup) में शानदार फॉर्म में थे, जहां उन्होंने अपनी टीमों के लिए खूब रन बनाए।

पिछली 10 पारियों में उनका स्कोर : 127*, 191, 116, 19, 157*, 13, 4, 200*, 72, 65


ईश्वरन के नाम प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट में 7500 से अधिक रन हैं और वह देश के बेहतरीन सलामी बल्लेबाजों में से एक हैं। इससे पहले, उन्होंने दलीप ट्रॉफी के दूसरे और तीसरे गेम में लगातार शतक जड़े इसके बाद ईरानी कप में रेस्ट और इंडिया के लिए खेलते हुए उन्होंने 191 रन बनाए। अपनी पिछली 8 पारियों में 160 की बल्लेबाजी औसत और आखिरी 10 में 133.86 के एवरेज साथ, ईश्वरन का फॉर्म अपने पीक पर है।


बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेल सकतें हैं अभिमन्यु
रणजी ट्रॉफी में उनका एक्सेप्शनल परफॉरमेंस जारी है, और उनका यह प्रदर्शन देख फैंस की बोर्ड से डिमांड है कि वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) में उन्हें रिज़र्व ओपनर के तौर पर लें। यह शतक एक तरह से सेलेक्टर्स के लिए भी जवाब है जिन्होंने उन्हें न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में नहीं लिया, चयनकर्ताओं ने बस दो सलामी बल्लेबाजों को ही चुना, रोहित शर्मा और यशस्वी जायसवाल।

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए रुतुराज गायकवाड़ की तुलना में अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन ने अपना स्थान मजबूत कर लिया है।
 
 
रोहित शर्मा 1 टेस्ट से बाहर, अभिमन्यु के लिए सुनहरा मौका 
भारत को आस्ट्रेलिया में पहले दो टेस्ट मैच में से एक के दौरान निजी कारणों से कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की कमी खल सकती है, उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) को इसकी जानकारी दे दी है।
 
भारतीय टीम को आस्ट्रेलिया में 22 नवंबर से पर्थ में पांच टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच खेलना है और ऐसी संभावना है कि रोहित पहले टेस्ट या फिर एडिलेड (6 से 10 दिसंबर) में होने वाले दूसरे मैच में नहीं खेल पाएं।
BCCI के एक सूत्र ने गोपनीयता की शर्त पर पीटीआई से कहा, ‘‘स्थिति के बारे में कोई पूरी तरह से स्पष्टता नहीं है। पता चला है कि रोहित ने बीसीसीआई को सूचित किया है कि ऐसी संभावना हो सकती है कि एक निजी मामले के कारण उन्हें श्रृंखला की शुरुआत में दो टेस्ट में से एक को छोड़ना पड़ सकता है। ’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अगर श्रृंखला शुरू होने से पहले निजी मसला सुलझ जाता है तो वह सभी पांच टेस्ट मैच खेल सकते हैं। आने वाले दिनों में हमें इस बारे में और जानकारी मिलेगी।’’ 
 
वहीं अभिमन्यु एक और कॉल-अप हांसिल करने में अपने प्रदर्शन से कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं, बीसीसीआई भी बैकअप बल्लेबाजों की तलाश में है और हो सकता ही कि बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में उन्हें मौका मिल जाए। बतादें अभिमन्यु को 2023 में साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ स्क्वाड में जगह मिली थी लेकिन वे प्लेइंग 11 का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाए थे।

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस की BCCI से रिक्वेस्ट 



