स्मृति पलाश और कोरियोग्राफर, क्या प्रेम त्रिकोण है शादी रुकवाने का कारण?

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 25 नवंबर 2025 (17:29 IST)
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की उपकप्तान स्मृति मंधाना और गायक पलाश मुछाल की शादी स्थगित होने के सोशल मीडिया पर कई बातें सामने आई है। एक प्रतिष्ठित अखबार के खेल पत्रकार ने नाम ना लेकर यह कहा कि किसी महिला कोरियोग्राफर से पलाश का संबंध था जिसकी भनक स्मृति मंधाना को शादी से ठीक पहले लग गई और शादी पर दूसरा विचार लेने के लिए इसे स्थगित कर दिया गया।

वहीं आम जनता को यह बताया गया कि स्मृति मंधाना के पिता की तबियत खराब हो गई। यह भी हो सकता है कि यह खबर उन तक पहुंची हो और उनको दिल का दौरा पड़ा हो। फिलहाल हर कोई अपना अपना अंदाजा लगा रहा है।

कुछ ही दिनों पहले इस आक्रामक बल्लेबाज का एक वीडियो सामने आया था जिसमें वह भारतीय टीम की अपनी साथी खिलाड़ियों राधा यादव, जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स, श्रेयांका पाटिल और अरुंधति रेड्डी के साथ बॉलीवुड की फिल्म लगे रहो मुन्ना भाई के गीत ‘समझो हो ही गया’ पर नृत्य कर रही हैं। इस दौरान वह मुस्कुराते हुए अपनी सगाई की अंगूठी को भी दिखा रही हैं। जेमिमा ने यह क्लिप इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा की थी जिसे  19 लाख से ज़्यादा लाइक्स और 12,000 से ज़्यादा कमेंट्स मिल चुके थे।

लेकिन इस वीडियो के साथ स्मृति ने शादी से संबंधित सभी पोस्ट डीलीट कर दी। यहां तक कही स्पिनर राधा यादव ने पलाश मुछाल को इंस्टा पर अनफोलो कर दिया।


इससे पहले मीडिया को यह बताया गया कि स्मृति मंधाना के पिता श्रीनिवास के बीमार पड़ने के कारण भारतीय महिला टीम की इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर और संगीतकार पलाश मुच्छल की शादी को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया। मंधाना के प्रबंधक तुहिन मिश्रा ने बताया कि विश्व कप विजेता क्रिकेटर के पिता को रविवार सुबह अचानक स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्या हो गई।

मिश्रा ने कहा, ‘‘ स्मृति मंधाना के पिता श्रीनिवास मंधाना की नाश्ता करते समय तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी। हमने सोचा कि वह जल्द ही ठीक हो जाएंगे, लेकिन उनकी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। इसलिए हमने एम्बुलेंस बुलाई और उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वह चिकित्सकों की निगरानी में है।’’ मिश्रा ने कहा कि पिता की स्वास्थ्य स्थिति को देखते हुए मंधाना ने उनके ठीक होने तक अपनी शादी स्थगित करने का फैसला किया है।

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मंधाना अपने पिता के बहुत करीब हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने शादी को तब तक के लिए स्थगित करने का फैसला किया है जब तक उनके पिता ठीक नहीं हो जाते।’’

मिश्रा ने बताया, ‘‘ चिकित्सकों ने कहा कि उन्हें (मंधाना के पिता) फिलहाल अस्पताल में रहना होगा। हम भी सदमे में हैं और उम्मीद करते हैं कि वह जल्दी ठीक हो जाएं क्योंकि यह सभी के लिए एक बड़ा मौका है।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ ऐसे में मंधाना चाहती है कि पहले उनके पिता ठीक हो जाएं और वह बाद में शादी करेंगी। मैं आपसे अनुरोध करता हूं कि इस समय परिवार की निजता का सम्मान करें।’’

