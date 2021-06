ICC के मई महीने के प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ पुरस्कार के नामांकन में एशियाई खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा

The ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees for May



Kathryn Bryce 96 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 85.71, 5 T20I wickets at 14.60

Gaby Lewis 116 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 116.00

Leah Paul 9 T20I wickets at 4.44



Vote now https://t.co/IGcONOLEux#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/mhnZP0W5Ch