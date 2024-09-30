Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड के मुंह से जीत छीनी, वनडे सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

आस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को वनडे श्रृंखला में 3 . 2 से हराया

हमें फॉलो करें ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड के मुंह से जीत छीनी, वनडे सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 30 सितम्बर 2024 (13:05 IST)
Australia vs England ODI Series : ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांचवें एकदिवसीय वर्षा बाधित मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड पर डकवर्थ-लुईस पद्धति के आधार पर 49 रनों से जीत दर्ज की है। इसी के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांच मैचों की श्रृंखला भी 3-2 से जीत ली हैं।

रविवार देर रात खेले इस मुकाबले में 28 रन देकर चार विकेट लेने वाले ट्रैविस हेड को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच से नवाजा गया। वहीं सीरीज में छह विकेट और 248 रन बनाने पर ट्रैविस हेड मैन ऑफ द सीरीज भी रहे।


ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी फिल साल्ट और बेन डकेट की सलामी जोड़ी ने पहले विकेट के लिए 58 रन जोड़े। फिल सॉल्ट 27 गेंदों में (45) रन बनाये। बेन डकेट ने 91 गेंदों में 13 चौके और दो छक्के लगाते हुए (107) रनों की शतकीय पारी खेली।

इंग्लैंड के कप्तान हैरी ब्रूक ने बल्ले से बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन का सिलसिला जारी रखा और लगातार तीसरे मैच में बेहतरीन पारी खेलते हुए 52 गेंदों में सात छक्के और तीन चौकों की मदद से (72) रन बनाये। इन तीनों ने मिलकर इंग्लैंड को 25 ओवर में ही 202 रन तक पहुंचा दिया था।

इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों ने इंग्लैंड बल्लेबाजों को खुलकर खेलने का मौका नहीं दिया। जेकब बेथेल (13), आदिल राशिद (36), जेमी स्मिथ (6), लियम लिविंगस्टन (शून्य), मैथ्यू पॉट्स (6)रन बनाकर आउट हुये। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाजों ने इंग्लैंड को 49.2 ओवर में 309 के स्कोर पर रोक दिया।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से ट्रैविस हेड ने चार विकेट लिये। ऐरन हार्डी, ऐडम जम्पा और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने दो-दो बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया।


ALSO READ: MS Dhoni के लिए बनाया यह खास नियम, विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे अब कोई नाटक

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पारी शुरू होने के साथ ही बारिश के आने की संभावना थी। इसको देखते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजों ने आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी की, ताकि डकवर्थ-लुइस नियम से फैसले का फायदा लिया जा सके।


सलामी बल्लेबाज मैथ्यू शॉर्ट ने 23 गेंदों में अर्धशतक पूरा किया। शॉर्ट और हेड ने 7.1 ओवर में 78 रन जोड़े। हेड 31 और शॉर्ट 58 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद स्टीव स्मिथ और जॉश इंग्लिस ने कोई और विकेट नहीं गिरने दिया और 21वें ओवर तक टीम को 165 रन तक पहुंचा दिया। 21वें ओवर में बारिश शुरु होने के कारण मैच रोका गया।इंग्लैंड की ओर से मैथ्यू पॉट्स और बाइडन कार्स ने एक-एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।(एजेंसी)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

MS Dhoni के लिए बनाया यह खास नियम, विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे अब कोई नाटक

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos