बुरे फॉर्म से गुजर रहे बाबर झल्लाए, हार के बाद पाक टीम पर बरसे (Video)

Performances from youngsters and learnings from the narrow defeat in Multan – skipper Babar Azam reviews the second Test. #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/lzBQQSOjt1

Pak Batsman Babar Azam was Booed by the Crowd in Multan,cricket fans were chanting “ZimBabar” and “Ghante Ka king”after he was dismissed for 1 Run against England. shameful act pic.twitter.com/WktAlu8KJk