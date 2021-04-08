Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अगले हफ्ते बाबर के हाथों कोहली खो देंगे अपनी ICC नंबर 1 वनडे रैंक

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
गुरुवार, 8 अप्रैल 2021 (19:54 IST)
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम और भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में जमीन आसमान का अंतर है। टीम रैंकिंग्स में खासकर टेस्ट और वनडे में भारत की टीम पाकिस्तान से कहीं आगे हैं लेकिन टी-20 में भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच फासला थोड़ा कम है। 
 
भारत की टीम टी-20 क्रिकेट में दूसरे रैंक पर है और पाकिस्तान की टीम चौथे नंबर पर यह जानते हुए भी कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग और पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में कितना अंतर है अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी-20 में दोनों ही टीमों के बीच सिर्फ दो पायदान का ही अंतर है।
 
बहरहाल पाकिस्तान का एक ही बल्लेबाज हर फॉर्मेट में अपने देश के लिए रैंकिंग्स में नजर आता है उसका नाम है बाबर आजम। पाक फैंस बाबर आजम और विराट कोहली के बीच तुलना लगातार करते रहते हैं। 
 
आशचर्यजनक रूप से बाबर आजम कई समय से टी-20 क्रिकेट की रैंकिंग में विराट कोहली से पहले 4 और अब सिर्फ 2 पायदान आगे हैं।
टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बाबर आजम विराट कोहली से बस एक पायदान पीछे हैं लेकिन दोनों के बीच कुल 54 अंको का अंतर है , जिसे पाटना बाबर के लिए मुमकिन ना हो। लेकिन हैरत की बात यह है कि अब वनडे में भी न केवल वह कोहली से मात्र एक पायदान कम हैं लेकिन सिर्फ 5 अंक भी कम है। 
 
दक्षिण अफ्रीका से हुए तीसरे वनडे के बाद सोशल मीडिय खासकर ट्विटर पर यह बात ट्रैंड हो गई कि बाबर आजम ने विराट कोहली को वनडे रैंकिंग में पछाड़ दिया है और सालों बाद एक पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज आईसीसी वनडे रैंकिंग के शीर्ष पर पहुंच चुका है। 

हालांकि ना ही आईसीसी ने इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा की और ना ही उनकी वेबसाइट पर रैंकिंग बदली गई अभी भी कोहली बाबर से 5 अंक आगे हैं। लेकिन यह महज औपचारिकता है बाबर अगले हफ्ते ही शायद विराट कोहली का नंबर 1 वनडे रैंकिंग का ताज छीन लेंगे जब आईसीसी यह रैंकिंग अपडेट करेगी।
 
भारत और इंग्लैंड की वनडे सीरीज खत्म होने के बाद दोनों के बीच सिर्फ 20 अंको का अंतर था। विराट कोहली ने इंग्लैंड से हुई सीरीज में 2 अर्धशतक की मदद से 129 रन बनाए थे। वहीं बाबर आजम ने 1 शतक और 1 अर्धशतक की मदद से  दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 3 वनडे सीरीज में 226 रन बनाए। इस कारण से बाबर कोहली के काफी करीब पहुंच गए हैं। 
 
पाकिस्तान को जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज भी खेलनी है। इस सीरीज में बाबर के पास कोहली से और आगे जाने का मौका मिलेगा लेकिन कोहली आईपीएल में व्यस्त रहेंगे तो वह शायद अपनी नंबर 1 रैंक इस बार ना बचा पाएं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
सचिन तेंदुलकर की अस्पताल से हुई घर वापसी, अब होंगे होम क्वारंटाइन

प्रचलित

webdunia

सचिन तेंदुलकर की अस्पताल से हुई घर वापसी, अब होंगे होम क्वारंटाइन

webdunia

इंग्लैंड टीम के तेजतर्रार तेज गेंदबाज जोफ्रा आर्चर दूसरे टेस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

देखें महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बेटी जीवा की फोटो

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos