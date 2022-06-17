Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बांग्लादेश के 6 बल्लेबाज नहीं खोल पाए खाता, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 7 में से 3 बार ऐसा शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया

शुक्रवार, 17 जून 2022 (14:58 IST)
एंटीगा:बांग्लादेश के छह बल्लेबाज वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच की पहली पारी में खाता खोलने में नाकाम रहे जिससे उसकी टीम पहले दिन केवल 103 रन पर ढेर हो गयी।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट में ऐसा सात बार हुआ है जबकि एक पारी में छह बल्लेबाज शून्य पर आउट हुए। बांग्लादेश के नाम पर तीसरी बार यह रिकॉर्ड जुड़ा। उसके छह बल्लेबाज पिछले महीने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ भी पहली पारी में खाता नहीं खोल पाए थे।
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ अगर बांग्लादेश पहली पारी में 100 रन तक पहुंच पाया तो उसका श्रेय कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन को जाता है जिन्होंने 51 रन बनाये। उनके अलावा सलामी बल्लेबाज तमीम इकबाल (29) और लिटन दास (12) ही दोहरे अंक में पहुंचे। बांग्लादेश की पारी 32.5 ओवर में सिमट गयी।बांग्लादेश ने टॉस हारने के बाद पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लंच तक अपने छह विकेट 76 रन तक खो दिए थे और लंच के बाद उसकी पारी को सिमटने में ज्यादा समय नहीं लगा।

कैरेबियाई गेंदबाजों ने पिच से मिल रही असमान उछाल का पूरा फायदा उठाकर पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण के फैसले को सही साबित किया। जेडेन सील्स और अलजारी जोसफ के तीन-तीन विकेटों की बदौलत वेस्ट इंडीज ने बांग्लादेश को पहले क्रिकेट टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन गुरूवार को लंच के बाद पहली पारी में 103 रन पर समेट दिया। केमार रोच और काइल मेयर्स को दो-दो विकेट मिले।
वेस्टइंडीज ने पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक दो विकेट पर 95 रन बनाये हैं। स्टंप उखड़ने के समय कप्तान क्रेग ब्रेथवेट 42 और नक्रुमाह बोनर 12 रन पर खेल रहे थे।

