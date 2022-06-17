बांग्लादेश के 6 बल्लेबाज नहीं खोल पाए खाता, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 7 में से 3 बार ऐसा शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ अगर बांग्लादेश पहली पारी में 100 रन तक पहुंच पाया तो उसका श्रेय कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन को जाता है जिन्होंने 51 रन बनाये। उनके अलावा सलामी बल्लेबाज तमीम इकबाल (29) और लिटन दास (12) ही दोहरे अंक में पहुंचे। बांग्लादेश की पारी 32.5 ओवर में सिमट गयी।बांग्लादेश ने टॉस हारने के बाद पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लंच तक अपने छह विकेट 76 रन तक खो दिए थे और लंच के बाद उसकी पारी को सिमटने में ज्यादा समय नहीं लगा।
1st Test, Day 1: Bangladesh 103 all out vs West Indies #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/MxZi0A4XBe— PTV Sports (@PTVSports__) June 16, 2022
वेस्टइंडीज ने पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक दो विकेट पर 95 रन बनाये हैं। स्टंप उखड़ने के समय कप्तान क्रेग ब्रेथवेट 42 और नक्रुमाह बोनर 12 रन पर खेल रहे थे।
Six Bangladesh batsmen were dismissed without scoring today in their first innings of 103 vs West Indies in Antigua. It ties the record for the most ducks in a Test innings. Third time Windies have inflicted this on an opponent; the only team to have done it more than once. pic.twitter.com/BLW96dZBcS— Wayne Chen (@wcchen) June 16, 2022