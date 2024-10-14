Select Your Language

BGT समेत पूरे WTC सत्र से बाहर हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया का यह ऑलराउंडर (Video)

पीठ की सर्जरी के कारण ग्रीन भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज और आईपीएल नहीं खेलेंगे

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2024 (14:00 IST)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर कैमरून ग्रीन पीठ में फ्रैक्चर की होने वाली सर्जरी कारण भारत के खिलाफ होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में नहीं खेल पायेंगे।क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) के चिकित्सा सदस्य के साथ पिछले दो हफ्तों से चल रही लंबी बातचीत के बाद ग्रीन ने सर्जरी कराने फैसला किया है। इस सर्जरी के बाद उन्हें पूरी तरह ठीक होने में नौ महीनों तक का समय लग सकता है। हालांकि सीए को मानना है कि ग्रीन छह महीनों में वापसी कर सकते हैं।

इस कारण ग्रीन अब भारत के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज, श्रीलंका के साथ होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज और चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। इसके अलावा वह इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) भी नहीं खेल पाएंगे और अगर विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचती है को वहां भी ग्रीन टीम में नहीं होंगे।सीए के अनुसार अगले साल जून और जुलाई में कैरेबियाई दौरे पर जाने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का भी ग्रीन हिस्सा नहीं होंगे।
जसप्रीत बुमराह, , जेम्स पैटिंसन, जेसन बेहरेनडोर्फ और बेन ड्वारशुइस जैसे तेज गेंदबाज भी इस तरह का ऑपरेशन करवा चुके हैं और ग्रीन ने भी यही विकल्प चुना।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कहा,‘‘चिकित्सकों से परामर्श करने के बाद यह सुनिश्चित किया गया कि ग्रीन को ऑपरेशन करने से फायदा मिलेगा। इससे पहले कई तेज गेंदबाजों का इस तरह का ऑपरेशन सफल रहा है। इससे उबरने में लगभग छह महीने का समय लगेगा।’’
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पांच टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला का पहला मैच 22 नवंबर से पर्थ में खेला जाएगा। ग्रीन के बाहर होने का मतलब है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अपने बल्लेबाजी क्रम में बदलाव करना होगा।सलामी बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर के इस साल के शुरू में संन्यास लेने के बाद ग्रीन की टेस्ट टीम में वापसी हुई थी।

