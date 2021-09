क्रिस वोक्स ने इंग्लैंड की पारी को 290 रनों तक पहुंचाया, भारत पर ली 99 रनों की बढ़त

Woakes brings up his 50 and stretches England’s lead to 99 before Bumrah runs him out.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Woakes #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/fQyKTrTkC5