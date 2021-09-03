यह आंकड़ा बताता है कि अश्विन को ड्रॉप करने की कोहली ने जो वजह बताई है वह सरासर गलत है

"there are 4 left handers, so Jadeja".. really? Ashwin has the highest number of left hander wickets in the entire history of test cricket.. even more than Murali.. truly some ego trip Kohli is on.. #INDvENG— Balaji (@_CLife) September 2, 2021
Shocking selection blunder for India to leave out Ashwin on an Oval pitch that’ll take spin from day 2 when India bowl. And Umesh in place of Shami? That’s daft. I’m afraid that describes Kohli, Shastri & the selectors as well #INDvENG
— Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) September 2, 2021
I think that 2018 series Kohli trusted Ashwin for 4 tests even when Ashwin was injured and playing him 4th test but could take only 11 wickets and not performed with bat. Then Jadeja played last test scored 86* that’s when the whole dynamics changed on Ashwin.
— Rahul Singh (@RahulSinggghhh) September 2, 2021
Kohli doesn't trust Ashwin on non-subcontinent pitches at all. Even if he showed his mettle in Australia. It's a bad decision imo #INDvENG
— Amartya Choudhary (@AmartyaChoudha1) September 2, 2021वॉन से लेकर गावस्कर को लगी बेवकूफी पूर्ण बात
आम तौर पर विवादास्पद टिप्पणी नहीं करने वाले मार्क वॉ ने उस पर जवाब लिखा ,‘‘ हैरानी हो रही है कि क्या भारतीय खेमे ने कुछ सोचा नहीं।’
The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness …— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021