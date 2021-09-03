Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

यह आंकड़ा बताता है कि अश्विन को ड्रॉप करने की कोहली ने जो वजह बताई है वह सरासर गलत है

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 3 सितम्बर 2021 (19:00 IST)
विराट कोहली ने जबसे इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चौथे टेस्ट में रविचंद्रन अश्विन को नहीं खिलाया है तब से वह फैंस और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के निशाने पर हैं। टॉस के समय रविचंद्रन अश्विन को ना खिलाने की जो सफाई विराट कोहली ने दी थी वह यह थी कि इंग्लैंड की बल्लेबाजी क्रम में बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ज्यादा हैं इस कारण यह निर्णय लेना पड़ा।

उनकी यह सफाई सुनकर सिर्फ भारतीय ही नहीं इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भी अपना सिर धुन लिया। एक क्रिकेट फैन को भी यह पता है कि बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज के लिए बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर को खेलना आसान होता है। फिर भी कोहली ने अश्विन को ना खिलाने पर सफाई दी वह भी ऐसी।

उल्टा रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने अपने करियर में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाजों के ही लिए हैं। यह आंकड़े उनकी इस काबिलियत के गवाह हैं। 79 टेस्ट मैचों में 413 विकेट ले चुके अश्विन ने इसमें से करीब जिन आधे बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया वह बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ही थे। अश्विन ने कुल 211 विकेट बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाजों के लिए हैं।

उनसे नीचे भारत के विरूद्ध खेल रहे जेम्स एंडरसन है जिन्होने अपने 165 मैचों में 630 टेस्ट विकेट निकाले हैं और इनमें से 192 विकेट बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाजों के हैं।

ऐसे में कोहली ने जो सफाई दी है उस आधार पर चौथे टेस्ट में रविंद्र जड़ेजा को बाहर होना था और रविचंद्रन अश्विन को अंतिम ग्यारह का हिस्सा होना था। कोहली के इस निर्णय पर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।
वॉन से लेकर गावस्कर को लगी बेवकूफी पूर्ण बात

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा ,‘‘ ब्रिटेन में चार टेस्ट में एक में भी रविचंद्रन अश्विन का चयन नहीं होना सबसे बड़े ‘चयन नहीं करने ’ के फैसले में से है जो हमने देखे हैं। 413 टेस्ट विकेट और पांच टेस्ट शतक। पागलपन है।’’
आम तौर पर विवादास्पद टिप्पणी नहीं करने वाले मार्क वॉ ने उस पर जवाब लिखा ,‘‘ हैरानी हो रही है कि क्या भारतीय खेमे ने कुछ सोचा नहीं।’

लिटिल मास्टर सुनिल गावस्कर ने कहा कि क्या कोहली ने यह कहा कि चार बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज के सामने आर अश्विन से बेहतर रविंद्र जडेजा है। कोहली ने अपने तेज गेंदबाजों की बात कही। ’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जडेजा की गेंदबाजी को देखो और क्या आपको यकीन है कि आप उसे इतने रन दे सकोगे कि वह चौथे या पांचवें दिन पिच में पड़ने वाली दरारों का इस्तेमाल कर सके।’’

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

पहली बार भारतीय पैरा तीरंदाज ने जीता मेडल, हरविंदर को मिला ब्रॉन्ज

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos