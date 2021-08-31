Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'मेरा ऑफ स्टंप कई बार उखाड़ने के लिए धन्यवाद', डेल स्टेन के संन्यास पर क्रिकेटर्स ने यह कहा

webdunia
मंगलवार, 31 अगस्त 2021 (19:55 IST)
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन ने मंगलवार को क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारूपों से संन्यास की घोषणा की। इसके साथ ही उनके शानदार क्रिकेट करियर का अंत हो गया जिसमें उन्होंने दुनिया के कुछ सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाजों को कड़ी चुनौती दी ।

स्टेन ने ट्विटर पर संन्यास की घोषणा की। इस 38 साल के तेज गेंदबाज ने अपने 17 साल लंबे अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर के दौरान दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए 93 टेस्ट, 125 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय और 47 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले खेले।

स्टेन ने लिखा, ‘‘आज मैं औपचारिक रूप से उस खेल से संन्यास लेता हूं जिससे मैं सबसे अधिक प्यार करता हूं। सभी को धन्यवाद, परिवार से लेकर टीम के साथियों, पत्रकारों से लेकर प्रशंसकों तक, यह एक साथ शानदार सफर रहा।’’

स्टेन ने संन्यास लेने की घोषणा करने वाले अपने पत्र में अमेरिका के रॉक बैंड ‘काउंटिंग क्रोज’ के गाने का जिक्र करते हुए अपनी भावनाओं को उजागर किया।

इस तेज गेंदबाज ने लिखा, ‘‘यह ट्रेनिंग, मैच, यात्रा, जीत, हार, उपलब्धियों, थकान, खुशी और भाईचारे के 20 साल रहे। बताने के लिए काफी यादगार पल हैं। कई लोगों को धन्यवाद देना है। इसलिए इसे मैं विशेषज्ञों पर छोड़ देता हूं, मेरा पसंदीदा बैंड, काउंटिंग क्रोज।’’

क्रिकेट जगत ने खेल को अलविदा कहने वाले दक्षिण अफ्रीका के महान तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन की उपलब्धियों की सराहना की है।
भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने उन्हें शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा ,‘‘ अपने फॉर्म में होने पर आप दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजों में से थे। भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’
> पूर्व भारतीय बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सदस्य सुरेश रैना ने कहा कि आगे के लिए शुभकामनाएं भाई।    
भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ बेहतरीन कैरियर पर बधाई। अपनी उपलब्धियों पर आपको फख्र होगा । दूसरी पारी के लिये शुभकामनायें।’’
भारतीय हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी हार्दिक पंड्या ने लिखा ,‘‘ मेरे सबसे पसंदीदा डेल स्टेन को शुभकामनायें।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान और बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने लिखा ,‘‘ लीजैंड। हर हालात में उनसे बेहतर तेज गेंदबाज नहीं था। जल्दी ही बीयर पर मिलेंगे।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने लिखा ,‘‘ क्या शानदार कैरियर रहा। इतनी बार मेरा आफ स्टम्प उखाड़ने के लिये धन्यवाद।’’
इस समय दुनिया के नंबर एक टेस्ट गेंदबाज आस्ट्रेलिया के पैट कमिंस ने लिखा ,‘‘ शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई । तेज गेंदबाजों के लिये ऐसे मानदंड कायम किये जिनका अनुसरण आने वाले 20 सालों तक दुनिया के तेज गेंदबाज करेंगे। संन्यास का मजा लो।’’
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिखा ,‘‘ महान खिलाड़ी, महान इंसान। शानदार यादें। संन्यास के लिये अच्छा गीत चुना। लीजैंड हमेशा।’’
श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान महेला जयवर्धने ने लिखा ,‘‘ मैदान से भीतर और बाहर सर्वश्रेष्ठ में से एक। बधाई। संन्यास का लुत्फ उठाओ।’’
भारतीय पूर्व गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने लिखा कि आपके खिलाफ खेलना एक सौभाग्यशाली अनुभव रहा। आप एक महान खिलाड़ी है इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है। आपने यह इज्जत अपने पेशेवर रवैये से कमाई है। भविष्य के लिए आपको शुभकामनाएं।
अपने जमाने के बेहतरीन पूर्व गेंदबाज रहे वसीम अकरम ने भी डेल स्टेन के संन्यास के बाद ट्वीट लिखा। उन्होंने लिखा कि इस गेंदबाज का सफर खट्टा मीठा रहा। आपकी गेंदबाजों के मानदंड आने वाली पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करेंगी। करियर के लिए बधाइयां और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

