हमें फॉलो करें अश्विन के अचानक संन्यास लेने से चौंका क्रिकेट जगत, फैंस को क्यों आई धोनी की याद?

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (14:08 IST)
Ravichandran Ashwin Retirement : भारत के अनुभवी आफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने बुधवार को आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट श्रृंखला के बीच में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से तुरंत प्रभाव से संन्यास लेने का ऐलान करके क्रिकेट जगत को चौका दिया। उन्होंने हालांकि यह भी कहा कि अभी उनके भीतर खेल बाकी है।
 
38 वर्ष के अश्विन ने भारत के लिए  अनिल कुंबले (619 विकेट ) के बाद 106 मैचों में सर्वाधिक 537 टेस्ट विकेट लिए हैं। IPL में अगले साल चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (Chennai Super Kings) के लिए वापसी करने वाले अश्विन क्लब क्रिकेट खेलते रहेंगे।
 
सीमित ओवरों के प्रारूप में वह 2011 विश्व कप और 2013 चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी विजेता टीम का हिस्सा थे।
 
अश्विन ने ब्रिसबेन में तीसरा टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहने के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के साथ संयुक्त प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा ,‘‘ मैं आपका अधिक समय नहीं लूंगा। यह भारतीय टीम के क्रिकेटर के रूप में मेरा आखिरी दिन है।’’
 
इसके बाद उन्होंने कोई सवाल लेने से इनकार कर दिया और घोषणा करके चले गए।
 
श्रृंखला में अभी मेलबर्न (Melbourne) और सिडनी टेस्ट (Sydney) बाकी है। पांच मैचों की श्रृंखला फिलहाल 1-1 से बराबरी पर है।
 
अश्विन गुरुवार को भारत लौट आएंगे। संन्यास की घोषणा से पहले उन्हें ड्रेसिंग रूम में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के साथ भावुक होते देखा गया। कोहली ने उनके कंधे पर हाथ रखा था और अश्विन को अपनी आंखें पोछते देखा गया।

अश्विन ने एडीलेड (Adelaide) में गुलाबी गेंद का टेस्ट खेलकर 1 विकेट लिया था। पिछले तीन टेस्ट में अंतिम एकादश में जगह पक्की नहीं देखकर अश्विन ने शायद यह फैसला लिया।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे लगता है कि क्रिकेटर के तौर पर मेरे भीतर अभी पंच बाकी है लेकिन मैं क्लब स्तर पर उसे दिखाना चाहूंगा। मैने अपने कैरियर का पूरा मजा लिया। मेरी रोहित और बाकी खिलाड़ियों के साथ कई यादें हैं।’’

उन्होंने चेतेश्वर पुजारा और अजिंक्य रहाणे की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा ,‘‘ उनमें से कुछ पिछले कुछ साल में चले गए। हम आस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में उस जमात की आखिरी कड़ी हैं।’’

अश्विन ने भारत के लिए 116 वनडे खेलकर 156 विकेट लिए जबकि 65 टी20 में 72 विकेट चटकाए। उन्होंने 2010 में वनडे में और 2011 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे कई लोगों को धन्यवाद देना है लेकिन सबसे पहले BCCI और अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को धन्यवाद दूंगा। रोहित, विराट, अजिंक्य , पुजारा जिन्होंने विकेट के आसपास कैच लपककर मुझे विकेट दिलाव। आस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को भी धन्यवाद जिनके खिलाफ खेलने में मजा आया।’’
 
उन्होंने मीडिया को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा ,‘‘ यह भावुक पल है। मुझे माफ कीजिए कि सवाल नहीं ले सकूंगा। मेरे बारे में अच्छा और कभी कभी बुरा लिखने के लिये धन्यवाद।’’

उनके संन्यास से 2014 सीरीज की यादें ताजा हो गई जब तत्कालीन कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) ने आस्ट्रेलिया के विजयी बढत लेने के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट से विदा ले ली थी।

अश्विन का फैसला भले ही चौकाने वाला रहा हो लेकिन रोहित ने बताया कि पर्थ टेस्ट के दौरान इस बारे में बात हुई थी।
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ यह उसके दिमाग में था और इस फैसले के पीछे कई कारण है। इसका जवाब वही दे सकता है लेकिन वह समझता है कि टीम क्या सोच रही है।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जब मैं पर्थ पहुंचा तो हमने इस पर बात की और मैने उसे गुलाबी गेंद का टेस्ट खेलने के लिये मनाया। उसके बाद उसे लगा कि अगर श्रृंखला में उसकी फिलहाल जरूरत नहीं है तो वह खेल को अलविदा कह सकता है।’’

भारत ने पर्थ में वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar) को उतारा जबकि अश्विन ने एडीलेड टेस्ट खेला और ब्रिसबेन में रविंद्र जडेजा (Ravindra Jadeja) को टीम में जगह मिली।
 
रोहित ने कहा ,‘‘ उसके जैसे खिलाड़ी को जो हमारे लिए मैच विनर रहा है, ये फैसले खुद करने की अनुमति मिलनी चाहिए। उसे लगता है कि यह सही समय है तो ठीक है।’
 
BCCI ने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर अश्विन को शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा ,‘‘ अश्विन निपुणता, कौशल, प्रतिभा और नवीनता का पर्याय रहा है ।’’ (भाषा) 
