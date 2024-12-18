अश्विन के अचानक संन्यास लेने से चौंका क्रिकेट जगत, फैंस को क्यों आई धोनी की याद?

The beautiful hug between Virat & Ashwin pic.twitter.com/OCGKqfpWAb— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) December 18, 2024
287 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच, 765 विकेट, 4000 से अधिक रन
Thank You Ravichandran Ashwin #Ashwin #AshwinRetires #ashwinretirement #INDVsAUS
"I've had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories."— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024
All-rounder R Ashwin reflects after bringing the curtain down on a glorious career #TeamIndia | #ThankYouAshwin
2014 - MS Dhoni announced his retirement after the 3rd Test Vs Australia.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2024
2024 - Ravi Ashwin announced his retirement after the 3rd Test Vs Australia.
A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation
The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.
Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024
I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian…— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024
One of @bcci's greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game. An international career to be proud of @ashwinravi99, wishing you the best for the future.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 18, 2024
Test में सर्वाधिक विकेट (पारियों में)
800 - मुथैया मुरलीधरन (230)
708 - शेन वार्न (273)
704 - जेम्स एंडरसन (350)
619 - अनिल कुंबले (236)
604 - स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड (243)
563 - ग्लेन मैक्ग्रा (243)
537 - रविचंद्रन अश्विन (200)
533* - नाथन लियोन (246)
519 - कर्टनी वॉल्श (242)
#Ashwin
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 18, 2024