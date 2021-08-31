'मेरा ऑफ स्टंप कई बार उखाड़ने के लिए धन्यवाद', सचिन से लेकर वॉन तक क्रिकेटर्स ने ऐसे दी स्टेन को विदाई

मास्टर ब्लास्टर और पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने डेल स्टेन को उनके करियर पर बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया कि एक बेहतरीन करियर के लिए बधाई। आपके खिलाफ खेलकर अच्छा लगा। आशा है अपनी दूसरी पारी भी आपकी पहली पारी की तरह शानदार हो।
Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2021
It was always great playing against you.
Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st. pic.twitter.com/OhhlQEmC7I
Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने उन्हें शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा ,‘‘ अपने फॉर्म में होने पर आप दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजों में से थे। भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’
Good luck brother man ! Best wishes
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2021> पूर्व भारतीय बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सदस्य सुरेश रैना ने कहा कि आगे के लिए शुभकामनाएं भाई।
Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62 . You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings. https://t.co/EyNGE6CkSy
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2021भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ बेहतरीन कैरियर पर बधाई। अपनी उपलब्धियों पर आपको फख्र होगा । दूसरी पारी के लिये शुभकामनायें।’’
My favourite all time good luck legend @DaleSteyn62 https://t.co/EoUTuPZz7w
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 31, 2021भारतीय हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी हार्दिक पंड्या ने लिखा ,‘‘ मेरे सबसे पसंदीदा डेल स्टेन को शुभकामनायें।’’
Legend! No greater fast bowler in all conditions!
See you in the bush for a beer soon, boet! https://t.co/uoTXuq2S6t
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 31, 2021इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान और बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने लिखा ,‘‘ लीजैंड। हर हालात में उनसे बेहतर तेज गेंदबाज नहीं था। जल्दी ही बीयर पर मिलेंगे।’’
What a great career Dale .. Thanks so much for damaging my off stump so many times .. https://t.co/pZZ9mxFyvh
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 31, 2021इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने लिखा ,‘‘ क्या शानदार कैरियर रहा। इतनी बार मेरा आफ स्टम्प उखाड़ने के लिये धन्यवाद।’’
Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!All time great
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021इस समय दुनिया के नंबर एक टेस्ट गेंदबाज आस्ट्रेलिया के पैट कमिंस ने लिखा ,‘‘ शानदार कैरियर पर बधाई । तेज गेंदबाजों के लिये ऐसे मानदंड कायम किये जिनका अनुसरण आने वाले 20 सालों तक दुनिया के तेज गेंदबाज करेंगे। संन्यास का मजा लो।’’
Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever!
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिखा ,‘‘ महान खिलाड़ी, महान इंसान। शानदार यादें। संन्यास के लिये अच्छा गीत चुना। लीजैंड हमेशा।’’
One of the best on and off the field.. congratulations my friend. Enjoy ur retirement https://t.co/6v3vX9Yz7g
— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 31, 2021श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान महेला जयवर्धने ने लिखा ,‘‘ मैदान से भीतर और बाहर सर्वश्रेष्ठ में से एक। बधाई। संन्यास का लुत्फ उठाओ।’’
It was a pleasure playing alongside @DaleSteyn62 .You are a legend, no doubt about it! Moreover; you have earned respect because of your fantastic character. Good-luck for future endeavours mate! #DaleSteynretires
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 31, 2021भारतीय पूर्व गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने लिखा कि आपके खिलाफ खेलना एक सौभाग्यशाली अनुभव रहा। आप एक महान खिलाड़ी है इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं है। आपने यह इज्जत अपने पेशेवर रवैये से कमाई है। भविष्य के लिए आपको शुभकामनाएं।
“Bitter sweet” is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career,@DaleSteyn62 . We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future.
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021अपने जमाने के बेहतरीन पूर्व गेंदबाज रहे वसीम अकरम ने भी डेल स्टेन के संन्यास के बाद ट्वीट लिखा। उन्होंने लिखा कि इस गेंदबाज का सफर खट्टा मीठा रहा। आपकी गेंदबाजों के मानदंड आने वाली पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करेंगी। करियर के लिए बधाइयां और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।