भारत के खिलाफ अपने अंतिम टेस्ट में डीन एल्गर ने जीता टॉस और चुनी बल्लेबाजी

, बुधवार, 3 जनवरी 2024 (13:39 IST)
INDvsSA दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने बुधवार को दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। दो मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला में मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीका 1-0 से आगे है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम नजर श्रृंखला जीतने पर होंगी तो वहीं भारतीय टीम सीरीज बराबर करने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान डीन एल्गर ने आज यहां टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने टीम में तीन बदलाव किए गए हैं। ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स, केशव महाराज और एनगिडी को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर हम भी टॉस जीतते तो पहले बल्लेबाजी ही करते। पिच बल्लेबाजी के लिए अच्छी दिख रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने टीम में दो बदलाव किये है, अश्विन की जगह पर जाडेजा और शार्दुल के स्थान पर मुकेश को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार है:-

दक्षिण अफ्रीका:- डीन एल्गर, एडन मारक्रम, टोनी डीज़ॉर्ज़ीस, ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स, डेविड बेडिंघम, काइल वेरेन, मार्को यानसन, केशव महाराज, कगिसो रबाडा, नांद्रे बर्गर और लुंगिसानी एनगिडी।
भारत: रोहित शर्मा, यशस्वी जायसवाल, शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, के एल राहुल, रवींद्र जाडेजा, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मुकेश कुमार, मोहम्मद सिराज और प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा।

