दीप्ति शर्मा का खुलासा, 'मांकडिंग से पहले कई बार दे चुके थे अंग्रेज बल्लेबाज को चेतावनी'

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
सोमवार, 26 सितम्बर 2022 (16:16 IST)
कोलकाता: भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की ऑलराउंडर दीप्ति शर्मा ने चार्ली डीन के विवादास्पद मगर वैध रनआउट पर सोमवार को कहा कि डीन को रनआउट से पहले कई चेतावनियां दी गयी थीं।

इंग्लैंड को जब तीसरा एकदिवसीय मैच जीतने के लिये 39 गेंदों पर 17 रन की आवश्यकता थी तब डीन (47) नॉन-स्ट्राइकर छोर पर खड़ी थीं। पारी का 44वां ओवर फेंक रही दीप्ति ने डीन को क्रीज से बाहर निकला हुआ पाया और रनआउट करके भारत को शृंखला में 3-0 से जीत दिलायी। दीप्ति ने इस घटना के बारे में बताया कि डीन को कई बार चेतावनी देने के बाद ऐसा करने की योजना बनायी गयी।

पहले ही दे दी थी चेतावनी

दीप्ति ने टीम के कोलकाता में आगमन के बाद संवाददाताओं से कहा, "यह एक योजना थी, क्योंकि हम उन्हें पहले ही (समय से पहले क्रीज छोड़ने के लिये) कई बार चेतावनी दे चुके थे। हमने यह काम नियमों और दिशानिर्देशों के अनुसार किया। हमने अंपायरों को भी बताया कि वह क्रीज से बाहर थीं। हम ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर सकते थे।"
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) के नियमों के अनुसार एक फील्डिंग टीम के पास नॉन-स्ट्राइकर छोर पर खड़े बल्लेबाज को बिना चेतावनी के भी आउट करने का अधिकार होता है।

'खेल भावना' की बहस शुरू हो गयी

डीन के रूप में इंग्लैंड का आखिरी विकेट गिरते ही इंग्लैंड 16 रन से हार गयी, जिसके बाद क्रिकेट जगत में 'खेल भावना' की बहस शुरू हो गयी।स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, जेम्स एंडरसन और सैम बिलिंग्स सहित इंग्लैंड के कई प्रमुख क्रिकेटरों ने इस विकेट पर अपनी नाराजगी जताई, जबकि एलेक्स हेल्स ने दीप्ति का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि "नॉन-स्ट्राइकर के लिए अपनी क्रीज में तब तक रहना मुश्किल नहीं होना चाहिए जब तक कि गेंद हाथ से न निकल जाए।"

भारतीय महिला टीम को 23 साल बाद इंग्लैंड में शृंखला जिताने वाली कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर ने रनआउट पर सवाल पूछे जाने पर कहा था कि दीप्ति ने कोई "अपराध" नहीं किया।

हरमनप्रीत ने मैच के बाद कहा था, "आज हमने जो कुछ भी किया है, मुझे नहीं लगता कि यह कोई अपराध था। यह खेल का हिस्सा है और एक आईसीसी नियम है। मुझे लगता है कि हमें अपने खिलाड़ी का समर्थन करने की जरूरत है। मैं दरअसल बहुत खुश हूं कि उसने (दीप्ति) ने इस बारे में सजगता दिखाई। मुझे नहीं लगता कि उसने कुछ गलत किया है।"

MCC ने भी लगाई तीसरे अंपायर के निर्णय पर मुहर

क्रिकेट नियमों के संरक्षक मेरिलबोन क्रिकेट क्लब (MCC) ने रनआउट से जुड़ी बहसों का स्वागत किया, लेकिन यह भी कहा कि दीप्ति का कदम नियमों का उल्लंघन नहीं था।

एमसीसी ने एक बयान में कहा, "क्रिकेट एक व्यापक चर्च है और जिस भावना से इसे खेला जाता है वह अलग नहीं है। क्रिकेट की भावना के संरक्षक के रूप में, एमसीसी इसकी सराहना करता है कि दुनिया भर में इसकी अलग-अलग व्याख्या की जाती है।"

क्लब ने कहा, "सम्मानजनक बहस अच्छी बात है और इसे जारी रखना चाहिए। एक व्यक्ति देखता है कि गेंदबाज खेल भावना को भंग कर रहा है, जबकि दूसरा व्यक्ति नॉन-स्ट्राइकर के क्रीज जल्दी छोड़कर अनुचित लाभ प्राप्त करने की ओर इशारा करता है। नॉन-स्ट्राइकर के लिए एमसीसी का संदेश यही है कि वह तब तक अपनी क्रीज में बने रहें जब तक कि वे गेंद को गेंदबाज के हाथ से निकलते हुए नहीं देख लेते। तब वह कल की तरह आउट नहीं होंगे। कल हालांकि एक रोमांचक मैच का असामान्य अंत हुआ, लेकिन अंपायरों का निर्णय सही था और इसे और कुछ नहीं माना जाना चाहिए।"(वार्ता)

