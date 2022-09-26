दीप्ति शर्मा का खुलासा, 'मांकडिंग से पहले कई बार दे चुके थे अंग्रेज बल्लेबाज को चेतावनी'

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) के नियमों के अनुसार एक फील्डिंग टीम के पास नॉन-स्ट्राइकर छोर पर खड़े बल्लेबाज को बिना चेतावनी के भी आउट करने का अधिकार होता है।
Deepti Sharma had her eyes set on the target!
Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?
Is this different to fake fielding? Which is 5 penalty runs…
Last thought, why is this tactic only ever used when all other tactics have failed and the game is slipping away?
I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn't like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently
— Stuart Broad
The ball didn't leave the hand though.. I'm not talking necessarily about this incident, but just the 'mankad' issue in general. It wouldn't be an issue if batters simply remained in the crease until the ball has left the hand
— Alex Hales भारतीय महिला टीम को 23 साल बाद इंग्लैंड में शृंखला जिताने वाली कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर ने रनआउट पर सवाल पूछे जाने पर कहा था कि दीप्ति ने कोई "अपराध" नहीं किया।
"Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take"- Harman preet