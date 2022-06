राजकोट में फतह के बाद हार्दिक और कार्तिक के बीच हुई मजेदार बातचीत (Video)

In-flight insightful conversation

Learning from the great @msdhoni

Being an inspiration



DO NOT MISS as @hardikpandya7 & @DineshKarthik chat after #TeamIndia's win in Rajkot. - By @28anand



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytmhttps://t.co/R6sPJK68Gy pic.twitter.com/wx1o9dOPNB