3 मैच में बनाए सिर्फ 7 रन, विवादित तरीके से आउट हुए ग्लेन मैक्सवेल

कार्तिक का ग्लब्स पहले टकराया था बेल्स से

रविवार, 25 सितम्बर 2022 (19:50 IST)
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल का भारत दौरा बतौर बल्लेबाज बेहद ही निराशाजनक रहा। दूसरे दर्जे की टीम के साथ उतरी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए वह एक मुख्य बल्लेबाज की तरह ही थे लेकिन पूरी सीरीज में वह एक बार भी दोहरे अंक तक नहीं जा पाए। कुल 3 मैच में सिर्फ 7 रन ही वह बना सके।

आज वह अक्षर पटेल के एक बेहतरीन थ्रो पर रन आउट होकर पवैलियन लौटे। हालांकि इस रन आउट में भी विवाद खड़ा हो गया। दिनेश कार्तिक ने गेंद पकड़ने से पहले ही अपने ग्लब्स को स्टंप्स पर टकरा दिया था। तीसरे अंपायर पर जाने से पहले रोहित शर्मा और टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ी नाराज थे।

लेकिन जब तीसरे अंपायर ने अपना निर्णय सुनाया तो रोहित शर्मा ने दिनेश कार्तिक का हेलमेट चूम लिया। हालांकि अब नाराजगी जाहिर करने की बारी ग्लेन मैक्सवेल की थी।उनके आउट होने के बाद ट्विटर पर यह बहस छिड़ गई कि मैक्सवेल आउट थे या नहीं।


भुवनेश्वर कुमार बने टी-20 में भारत के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज, चहल से निकले आगे

