Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

इंग्लैंड ने बनाया भारत के खिलाफ चौथा न्यूनतम टेस्ट स्कोर, सहनी पड़ी वीरू की ट्रोलिंग और वॉन की आलोचना

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
बुधवार, 24 फ़रवरी 2021 (19:20 IST)
इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट टॉस जीतकर सोच रहे थे कि एक बार फिर पहले टेस्ट जैसी पटकथा अहमदाबाद में लिखी जाएगी लेकिन वह यह भूल गए कि पिच और गेंदबाज पहले टेस्ट से अलग हैं। इंग्लैंड की पूरी टीम 1.5 सेशन ही बल्लेबाजी कर पाई और सिर्फ 112 रनों पर आउट हो गई। 
 
दूसरे सेशन में तो इंग्लैंड की टीम 21 ओवर में मात्र 31 रन बना पायी और उसने 6 विकेट गंवा दिए। इंग्लैंड ने पहले विकेट के अलावा बाकी 9 विकेट स्पिन गेंदबाजों को तोहफे में दिए। 21.4 ओवर में 38 रन देकर अक्षर ने 6 विकेट लिए वहीं आर अश्विन ने 26 रन देकर 3 विकेट चटकाए।
 
इंग्लैंड का भारत के खिलाफ बनाया गया यह चौथा सबसे न्यूनतम स्कोर है। इससे पहले इंग्लैंड ने साल 1971 में भारत के खिलाफ 101 रन बनाए थे। साल 1980 में इंग्लैंड 102 रनों पर मुंबई में धराशाही हुई थी। लीड्स में साल 1986 में भी इंग्लैंड इस ही स्कोर पर ऑल आउट हुई थी। पांचवा न्यूनतम स्कोर 128 भी इस ही साल इस ही मैदान पर आया। 
 
अक्षर पटेल ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एक स्पिनर के तौर पर दूसरा सबसे सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया। इससे पहले डी बिशु ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ साल 2016-17 में 49 रन देकर 8 विकेट लिए थे। 
 
इंग्लैड की स्पिन के खिलाफ लचर बल्लेबाजी के कारण उसे वीरेंद्र सहवाग, माइकल वॉन और अन्य क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों की तंज के रूप में आलोचना सहनी पड़ी। इंग्लैड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने तो कहा कि इंग्लैंड रात में गेंदबाजी करना चाहती है इस कारण जल्दी जल्दी विकेट गंवा रही है।

कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने भी ट्वीट किया यह इंग्लैंड की ओर से खराब बल्लेबाजी का मुजायरा है क्योंकि यह पिच 112 ऑल आउट वाली तो नहीं है। पूर्व इंग्लैंड ऑलराउंडर केविन पीटरसन ने शरारती अंदाज में कहा कि- भारतीय लोगों आशा करता हूं कि यह टॉस जीतो मैच जीतो जैसा विकट ना हो। हालांकि इस ट्वीट के बाद पीटरसन नदारद हैं।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
गुलाबी गेंद से भारतीय स्पिनरों ने लाल किया अंग्रेजो को, 112 पर समेटी पारी

प्रचलित

webdunia

IPL नीलामी में भी नहीं किया था शामिल, आज 5 विकेट झटककर श्रीसंत ने दिया करारा जवाब

webdunia

खली का खौफनाक झूठ....

webdunia

गुलाबी गेंद से भारतीय स्पिनरों ने लाल किया अंग्रेजो को, 112 पर समेटी पारी

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos