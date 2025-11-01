Hanuman Chalisa

INDvsSA ODI WC Final का एक भी टिकट नहीं बिकने दिया BCCI ने, फैंस के साथ बहुत बड़ा धोखा

WD Sports Desk

शनिवार, 1 नवंबर 2025 (13:16 IST)
INDvsSA ODI World Cup Final का भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को बिना एक टिकट खरीदे ही रहना पड़ा। बुक माए शो की एप्प ने बिना टिकट बेचे ही ईवेंट क्लोस कर दिया जिससे ना केवल बाहर का लेकिन मुंबई का भी आम क्रिकेट फैन के पास टिकट खरीदने का मौका नहीं मिला।

इसकी सुगबुगाहट तब ही शुरु हो गई थी जब भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका मैच शुरु होने में 24 घंटे से कम का समय बाकी था  लेकिन टिकट वितरण के लिए विश्वकप की एप्प बुक माए शो पर अभी तक टिकट बिक्री शुरु नहीं हुई थी जिससे फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड से काफी खफा थे।

गौरतलब है कि पुरुष आसीसी विश्वकप के लिए टिकट विंडो 2 महीने पहले से खुल जाती है। महिला विश्वकप में रुझान कम रहता है इस कारण इस बार ऐसा 1 महीने पहले हुआ। लेकिन दूसरे सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल के बीच  सिर्फ 2 दिनों का अंतर था फिर भी बोर्ड ने इस एप्प पर टिकट बिक्री शुरु नहीं थी।
फैंस का मानना है कि इस कदम से बाहर से आने वाले लोग इस मैच का लुत्फ नहीं उठा सकेंगे। वहीं कई फैंस का मानना है कि यह सब इस कारण किया जा रहा है कि 150 रुपए के टिकट को 1500 में बेचा जा सके।

फैंस को इस बात का डर भी सता रहा था कि हो सकता है मुंबई क्रिकेट असोसिएशन पास ही इतने ज्यादा बंटवा दे कि आम फैंस के लिए टिकट ही कम बचे। लेकिन अंत में इससे भी बुरा हुआ।  गौरतलब है कि भारत तीसरी बार और दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहली बार एकदिवसीय विश्वकप के फाइनल में पहुंचा है।

