Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

कयामत तक होगी सर्जरी, पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर्स ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करारी हार पर यह कहा

हमें फॉलो करें mohammad hafeez

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 26 अगस्त 2024 (19:24 IST)
BANvsPAK बांग्लादेश ने रावलपिंडी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में पाकिस्तान को उसके घरेलू दर्शकों के सामने शर्मसार कर 10 विकेट से जीत अर्जित कर ली। यह पाकिस्तान की बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच में पहली हार थी। पाकिस्तान लंबे समय से अपने घर में 1 भी टेस्ट मैच नहीं जीत पाया है।

इस जीत से ना सिर्फ बांग्लादेश ने 2 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त पाई है। बल्कि राजनैतिक अस्थिरता के बाद अपने मुल्क को खुश होने का मौका भी दिया है।

पाकिस्तान ने हाल ही में जेसन गिलेस्पी और गैरी क्रस्टन को टेस्ट और सीमित ओवर की क्रिकेट टीम का कोच बनाया था लेकिन हालात बद से बदत्तर होतो जा रहे हैं और टीम प्रबंधन बदलाव के लिए कोई काम नहीं कर रही है।

ऐसे में पाकिस्तान की ओर से पूर्व में क्रिकेट खेल चुके कई खिलाड़ियों का गुस्सा बोर्ड से लेकर कप्तान और पुराने खिलाड़ियों को टीम में जगह देने और नए खिलाड़ियों को ना आजमाने पर निकला।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ऋषभ पंत फिर तोड़ सकते हैं गाबा का घमंड, हेडन ने कंगारूओं को चेताया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos