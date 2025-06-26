Festival Posters

'टीम इंडिया बर्बाद कर दी गंभीर ने!' फैंस ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी, आंकड़े देख आप भी चौंक जाएंगे

कृति शर्मा
, गुरुवार, 26 जून 2025 (14:01 IST)
IND vs ENG Gautam Gambhir Coaching : भारत को लीड्स टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मैच के पहले चार दिन तक भारत ने बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया, लेकिन आखिरी दिन कमजोर गेंदबाजी और इंग्लैंड के तेज़ बैटिंग अटैक (Bazball) ने सारा समीकरण बदल दिया। भारत ने पहली पारी में 471 और दूसरी पारी में 364 रन बनाए, जिससे इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिए 371 रन का लक्ष्य मिला। जवाब में इंग्लैंड ने सिर्फ 82 ओवर में 5 विकेट खोकर यह लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। बेन डकेट ने 149 रन की शानदार पारी खेली और इंग्लैंड की जीत के हीरो रहे।
 
इस हार के साथ भारत ने एक बेहद शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। क्रिकेट इतिहास में यह पहली बार हुआ है जब किसी टीम ने मैच में 5 शतक लगाए और फिर भी हार गई। यशस्वी जायसवाल, केएल राहुल, ऋषभ पंत और शुभमन गिल जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने शतक लगाए, लेकिन टीम जीत नहीं सकी।
 
हार के बाद पहली बार शुभमन गिल की कप्तानी की आलोचना तो हुई ही, गौतम गंभीर के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का खूब गुस्सा उतरा। कुछ ने तो यह तक कह दिया कि खोट टीम प्लेयर्स में नहीं कोचिंग में है, यही वजह है भारतीय टीम खिलाड़ी बदलने के बावजूद मैदान पर कहीं न कहीं चूक कर रही है। आपको बता दें बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के बाद गौतम गंभीर की कोचिंग में टीम इंडिया 9 में से केवल 1 ही मैच जीत पाई है। ये आंकड़े दर्शाते हैं कि कहीं न कहीं कोचिंग उस स्टैंडर्ड से नहीं हो रही है जिस स्टैंडर्ड से होना चाहिए।  

 आंकड़े बताते हैं कि टीम को सिर्फ खिलाड़ियों में नहीं, बल्कि थिंक टैंक में भी बदलाव की जरूरत है।

ALSO READ: क्या पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद बुमराह खेलेंगे सारे मैच? गौतम ने बताया क्या होगा प्लान

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर गौतम गंभीर के लिए फैंस का गुस्सा 

ALSO READ: भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड दूसरे टेस्ट से पहले टीम में भूचाल, बॉलिंग लाइनअप में बड़ा बदलाव तय

