हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
हिंदू नववर्ष पर मराठी समाज के लोग अपने घर के आगे गुड़ी बांधते हैं जो कि ध्वज का प्रतीक होती है
गुड़ी पड़वा पर क्यों खाई जाती है कड़वी नीम और गुड़
आमतौर पर नीम का नाम सुनते ही मुंह कड़वा हो जाता है। लेकिन गुड़ी पड़वा पर इसे प्रसाद के रूप में खाया जाता है ।
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






हिंदी कमेंट्री के गिरते स्तर की आलोचना पर भज्जी ने कहा 'सुधारूंगा' (Video)

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें हिंदी कमेंट्री के गिरते स्तर की आलोचना पर भज्जी ने कहा 'सुधारूंगा' (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 26 मार्च 2025 (15:55 IST)
मौजूदा आईपीएल में और पिछले कुछ टूर्नामेंट में हिंदी कमेंट्री के गिरते हुए स्तर की आलोचना फैंस लगातार ट्विटर पर कर रहे थे लेकिन यह बात कमेंट्री बॉक्स में बैठे क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर्स के कान तक नहीं पहुंची। वह वह करते रहे क्योंकि स्टूडियो से डायरेक्टर उनको यह Feed देता गया।
कल एक वीडियो सामने आया जिसमें एक फैन ने विनम्रता के साथ इन कमेंटेटरों को बोला कि आप हमसे ज्यादा क्रिकेट जानते हैं लेकिन आपकी कमेंट्री में यह नहीं दिखता। आप क्रिकेट के जानकार है तो इतने निचले स्तर की कमेंट्री  ना कीजिए क्योंकि अब हिंदी कमेंट्री सुनना दूभर होता जा रहा है।

पुराने जमाने का उदाहरण देते हुए इस शख्स ने कहा कि पहले सुशील दोशी, अरुण लाल के दौर में खेल के तकनीकी पहलूओं के बारे में जानने को मिलता था कि डीप फाइन लेग पर क्षेत्ररक्षक लगा है तो गेंदबाज छोटी गेंद फेंकेंगा। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है और हिंदी कमेंट्री में सिर्फ शेर- शायरियां और पुराने किस्से सनाई देते हैं।

हाल ही में दो उदाहरण देकर उन्होंने कहा कि आईपीएल के पहले मैच में एक कमेंटेटर ने अभद्र टिप्पणी की, गेंद ऐसी जगह लगी है जहां कोई हड्डी नहीं टूटेगी। वहीं हाल ही में संपन्न हुई चैंपियस ट्रॉफी में रविंद्र जड़ेजा को जेरी सिर्फ इसलिए बताया गया क्योंकि वह टॉम लेथम को बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे।

इस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि वह किसी एक कमेंटेटर को निशाना नहीं बना रहे हैं। शायद यही कारण होगा कि हरभजन सिंह ने बड़ा दिल करके यह वीडियो रीट्वीट किया और लिखा कि वह इस प्रतिक्रिया को स्वीकारते हैं और इस पर काम करना शुरु करेंगे। 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

न्यूजीलैंड की B टीम ने पाकिस्तान को 4-1 से T20I सीरीज में रौंदा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
गुड़ी पड़वा
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो