टीम इंडिया के 1000वें वनडे में रोहित ने जीता टॉस किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला

A look at #TeamIndia 's Playing XI for the 1st ODI. Live - https://t.co/NH3En574vl #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/SYFrR5LZ5F

The #MenInMaroon playing XI as we get ready for our second 50 over series of 2022 vs @BCCI in our continues journey to @cricketworldcup 2023 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ZNSCBB3Iv9