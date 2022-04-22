Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

देश पर इरफान पठान और अमित मिश्रा के बीच छिड़ गया ट्विटर वॉर

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 22 अप्रैल 2022 (16:23 IST)
दो पूर्व भारतीय गेंदबाजों के बीच आज एक ट्विटर वॉर छिड़ गया। एक बाएं हाथ का तेज गेंदबाज जिसने भारत को कई विकेट निकालकर दिए और जो आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप का भी हिस्सा रहा। इसके अलावा एक दाएं हाथ का स्पिन गेंदबाज जो आईपीएल में 3 हैट्रिक ले चुका है और सबसे ज्यादा विकेट चटकाने की लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर है।

बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज का नाम है इरफान पठान और लेग स्पिनर का नाम है अमित मिश्रा। हालांकि इन दोनों ही गेंदबाजों ने एक दूसरे पर कोई ट्विट नहीं किया लेकिन ट्विटर पर बैठे यूजर शब्द समझने में माहिर होते है।

कैसे शुरु हुई बात

इरफान पठान ने एक ट्वीट किया- 'मेरा देश मेरा प्यारा देश, तुम पृथ्वी पर सबसे बेहतरीन मुल्क बनने की काबिलियत रखते हो लेकिन'..

इसका जवाब अमित मिश्रा ने बिना इरफान पठान का नाम लिए और बिना उन्हें टैग किए लिखा- 'मेरा देश मेरा प्यारा देश, तुम पृथ्वी पर सबसे बेहतरीन मुल्क बनने की काबिलियत रखते हो, बस कुछ लोग यह समझ जाए कि भारत के संविधान की किताब का सबसे पहले अमल होना चाहिए।

बस फिर क्या था, इसके बाद ट्विटर पर इरफान पठान का नाम ट्रैंड होने लग गया। कुछ अमित मिश्रा के पक्ष में बाते करने लग गए तो कुछ इरफान पठान से सहमति जताने लग गए।


