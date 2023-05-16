Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जोफ्रा आर्चर कोहनी की चोट के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एशेज श्रृंखला से बाहर

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 16 मई 2023 (17:12 IST)
England इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज Jofra Archer जोफ्रा आर्चर दाहिनी कोहनी की चोट के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाली The Ashes एशेज श्रृंखला से बाहर हो गए हैं।अपनी इस चोट के कारण आर्चर 2021 से बहुत कम क्रिकेट खेल पाए हैं। England and Wales Cricket Board इंग्लैंड एवं वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड ECB (ईसीबी) के अनुसार स्कैन से पता चला है कि उनकी कोहनी की चोट फिर से उभर आई है जिसके कारण वह गर्मियों के इस सत्र में एक भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेल पाएंगे।

बारबाडोस में जन्मे इस 28 वर्षीय तेज गेंदबाज ने 2021 में अपनी कोहनी के दो ऑपरेशन करवाए थे। वह इस साल इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में खेलने के लिए मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम से जुड़े थे लेकिन उन्हें बीच में ही स्वदेश लौटना पड़ा।

ईसीबी के प्रबंध निदेशक रॉबर्ट की ने कहा,‘‘यह जोफ्रा आर्चर के लिए निराशाजनक और परेशान करने वाला समय रहा। कोहनी की चोट फिर से उबर आने तक वह अच्छी प्रगति कर रहे थे। हम उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं। उम्मीद है कि हम उन्हें फिर से इंग्लैंड के लिए मैच जीतते हुए देखेंगे।’
एशेज श्रृंखला के पांच टेस्ट मैचों में से पहला मैच 16 जून से खेला जाएगा। इससे पहले इंग्लैंड की टीम एक जून से लॉर्ड्स में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ एक टेस्ट मैच खेलेगी।

आयरलैंड के खिलाफ मैच के लिए इंग्लैंड ने मंगलवार को 15 सदस्यीय टीम घोषित की जिसमें जॉनी बेयरस्टो को भी शामिल किया गया है। गोल्फ खेलते समय फिसल जाने के कारण बेयरस्टो की बायीं टांग में फ्रैक्चर हो गया था जिसके बाद वह अपने देश के लिए कोई मैच नहीं खेल पाए थे।

पिछले साल ब्रेंडन मैकुलम को कोच और बेन स्टोक्स को कप्तान नियुक्त किए जाने के बाद से इंग्लैंड ने अपने 12 में से 10 टेस्ट मैच जीते हैं। इससे पहले इंग्लैंड ने 17 मैचों में से केवल एक टेस्ट मैच जीता था।
आयरलैंड के खिलाफ मैच के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम इस प्रकार है: बेन स्टोक्स (कप्तान), जेम्स एंडरसन, जॉनी बेयरस्टो, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, हैरी ब्रूक, जाक क्रॉली, बेन डकेट, डैन लॉरेंस, जैक लीच, ओली पोप, मैथ्यू पॉट्स, ओली रॉबिन्सन, जो रूट, क्रिस वोक्स, मार्क वुड।(एपी)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

सुनील गावस्कर हुए भावुक, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के ऑटोग्राफ को बताया अनमोल क्षण (Video)

प्रचलित

webdunia

IPL 2023 का आया पूरा शेड्यूल, इन दो टीमों के बीच होगा पहला मुकाबला

webdunia

धोनी और साक्षी की प्रेम कहानी की अनकही बातें

webdunia

विराट कोहली के बारे में जानिए 10 रोचक बातें

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos