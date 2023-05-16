जोफ्रा आर्चर कोहनी की चोट के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एशेज श्रृंखला से बाहर

एशेज श्रृंखला के पांच टेस्ट मैचों में से पहला मैच 16 जून से खेला जाएगा। इससे पहले इंग्लैंड की टीम एक जून से लॉर्ड्स में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ एक टेस्ट मैच खेलेगी।
BREAKING: Jofra Archer misses out with injury as England name their squad for the opening test of the summer pic.twitter.com/O7nZxgxQpO— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 16, 2023
आयरलैंड के खिलाफ मैच के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम इस प्रकार है: बेन स्टोक्स (कप्तान), जेम्स एंडरसन, जॉनी बेयरस्टो, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, हैरी ब्रूक, जाक क्रॉली, बेन डकेट, डैन लॉरेंस, जैक लीच, ओली पोप, मैथ्यू पॉट्स, ओली रॉबिन्सन, जो रूट, क्रिस वोक्स, मार्क वुड।(एपी)
England have released their squad to play Ireland in next month's Test at Lord's.— Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 16, 2023
There's no Ben Foakes as Jonny Bairstow returns to the fold following his recovery from injury.
Jofra Archer will miss the summer due to a recurrence of an elbow stress fracture.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/agJB9nHFja