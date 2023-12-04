Select Your Language

IPL के लिए इस खिलाडी ने अपना बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ रखा, खूब हुए ट्रोल

, सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023 (16:07 IST)
IPL 2024 के लिए नीलामी (Mini Auction)19 दिसंबर को दुबई में होने वाली है और 1166 खिलाड़ियों ने इसके लिए अपना पंजीकरण कराया है और कई ने इसके लिए अपना आधार मूल्य (Base Price) निर्धारित किया है।
 भारत के खिलाफ टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय में अपना पहला शतक जड़ने वाले Josh Inglis, Steve Smith और पेसर Josh Hazlewood ने अपना Base Price 2 करोड़ सेट किया है।

South Africa के गेराल्ड कोएत्जी (Gerald Coetzee) और खतरनाक बल्लेबाज रासी वान डेर डुसेन (Rassie van der Dussen) भी 2 करोड़ रुपये के ब्रैकेट में हैं लेकिन अभी ख़बरों में छाए हुए हैं भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केदार जाधव (Kedar Jadhav) जिन्होंने अपना Base Price 2 करोड़ सेट किया है। इस खबर को सुन काफी लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें काफी ट्रोल किया। एक User ने लिखा कि 'केदार भाई खेलना नहीं था तो मना कर देते
webdunia
केदार के साथ Umesh Yadav भी 2 करोड़ के ब्रैकेट में है। South Africa के लिए उन्हें नहीं चुना गया है ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यह उमेश यादव के करियर का अंत हो सकता है। वे अक्सर टेस्ट मैचों में ही नज़र आते हैं। 
 
देखिए कैसे किया fans ने रियेक्ट 

