'यह जीवन है', विश्व कप फाइनल हारने पर बोले कुलदीप, सिराज और राहुल

, गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023 (19:31 IST)
विश्व कप में फाइनल तक अजेय अभियान के बाद आखिरी मोर्चे पर हारने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेटरों कुलदीप यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज ने अपना दुख साझा किया है।स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव ने गुरूवार को स्वीकार किया कि आस्ट्रेलिया से विश्व कप फाइनल में मिली हार की टीस लंबे समय तक सालती रहेगी और यह उन्हें अगले मौके तक कड़ी मेहनत करने के लिए प्रेरित करती रहेगी।

भारत को 19 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद में फाइनल में आस्ट्रेलिया से छह विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
कुलदीप ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘‘चेन्नई से अहमदाबाद तक हमारी यात्रा का नतीजा निराशाजनक रहा, लेकिन हमें छह हफ्तों की अपनी उपलब्धियों पर गर्व है। इस दर्द के बावजूद हम अगले मौके के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। ’’कलाई के इस स्पिनर ने लिखा, ‘‘हार का दर्द सालता रहेगा लेकिन हमें आगे बढ़ना होगा, जीवन चलता रहता है और पीड़ा से उबरने में समय लगता है। ’’
कुलदीप ने कहा कि इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल था। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘विश्व कप काफी खूबसूरत था लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि नियति को कुछ और मंजूर था । अब ‘स्विच ऑफ’ करके ‘रिचार्ज’ होने का समय है। इस हार से निपटना मुश्किल है, लेकिन आगे की यात्रा के लिए हमारा भरोसा कायम है। ’’

कुलदीप ने विश्व कप में भारत के सभी 11 मैच खेले और 15 विकेट झटके।भारत ने लगातार 10 मैच जीते लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में एक लाख से ज्यादा घरेलू समर्थकों के सामने हुए फाइनल में उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

कुलदीप ने कहा, ‘‘हमारे सहयोगी स्टाफ का शुक्रिया, हम हर प्रतिद्वंद्वी से भिड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार थे और उनकी प्रतिबद्धता ने बतौर खिलाड़ी हमारा भरोसा बढ़ाया। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘सभी नौ स्टेडियम में प्रशंसकों के प्यार ने हमारे दिल को छू लिया और हमें अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ से बेहतर करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। हम दुनिया भर के जुनूनी प्रशंसकों और हर भारतीय परिवार के समर्थन के लिए आभारी हैं। ’’

भारत की हार के बाद मैदान पर रोते दिखे सिराज ने 11 मैचों में छह से कम की इकॉनामी रेट से 14 विकेट लिये।
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘हमारे अभियान का अंत वैसा नहीं हुआ जैसा हम चाहते थे। लेकिन भारत की नुमाइंदगी करना फख्र की बात है। मैं हमेशा से भारत के लिये खेलना चाहता था।’’
उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ दिल टूट गया है। लफ्जों में इस दुख और मायूसी को बयां नहीं किया जा सकता । इस बार ईश्वर की इच्छा नहीं थी लेकिन हम हर दिन कड़ी मेहनत करते रहेंगे।’’
उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ सभी प्रशंसकों का शुक्रिया। दर्शक दीर्घा में नीला समंदर देखना ऐसा अनुभव है जिसकी कोई तुलना नहीं है। आपने जो ऊर्जा दी, वह अद्भुत थी। जय हिंद।’’वहीं विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने सिर्फ इतना ही लिखा ,‘‘ अभी भी दर्द हो रहा है।’’ (भाषा)

