INDvsPAK मैच में दर्शक ने तिरंगे पर लिखा MODI, ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस

सोमवार, 24 जुलाई 2023 (17:13 IST)
INDvsPAK भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान के इमर्जिंग एशिया कप के खिताबी मैच में जैसे ही पाकिस्तानी शतकवीर ताहिर तैयब का विकेट गिरा तो कैमरामैन ने एक भारतीय दर्शक को दिखाया जिसमें तिरंगे के ऊपर अंग्रेजी में मोदी लिखा था।

यह देखकर कुछ भारतीय दर्शक खासे नाराज हुए। गौरतलब है कि भारत के ध्वज पर कुछ लिखना एक दंडनीय अपराध है। हालांकि यह मैच कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम खेला जा रहा था अगर यह भारत के किसी मैदान पर खेला जाता तो दर्शक हिरासत में लिया जा सकता था। लेकिन विदेशी धरती पर मैच होने के कारण शायद ही दर्शक पर कोई कार्यवाही की जाए।

कुछ फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि साल 2005 में बने राष्ट्रीय गौरव अधिनियम के तहत यह दंड़नीय अपराध है। इस अपराध की अधिकतम सजा 3 साल तक की है। ऐसे में क्या यह मोदी समर्थक गिरफ्तार हो पाएगा।

