Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

उसे ऐसी सजा दो कि कोई दोहराने की जुर्रत न करें, हेड पर भड़के सिद्धू, बताया भारत का अपमान

हमें फॉलो करें उसे ऐसी सजा दो कि कोई दोहराने की जुर्रत न करें, हेड पर भड़के सिद्धू, बताया भारत का अपमान

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 31 दिसंबर 2024 (16:44 IST)
Navjot Singh Sidhu Travis Head : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चौथा टेस्ट मैच खत्म हो चूका है लेकिन विवादों का सिलसिला अभी भी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और राजनेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खतरनाक खिलाड़ी ट्रेविस हेड को सजा देने की मांग की है। दरअसल, चौथे टेस्ट के पांचवे दिन जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को जीत के लिए 340 रनों का टारगेट दिया था और सीनियर खिलाड़ी एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हुए थे, भारतीय फैंस की उमीदें यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) और ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की साझेदारी पर टिकी हुई थी, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई गेंदबाज भी थके हुए नजर आ रहे थे लेकिन उसके बाद पैट कमिंस (Pat Cummins) अपने पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर ट्रेविस हेड को लाए।

उन्होंने आते ही ऋषभ पंत को 30 रनों पर आउट कर पवेलियन भेज दिया और उसके बाद उन्होंने एक ऐसा सेलिब्रेशन किया जो कई भारतीय फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया। उन्होंने अपने हाथ से एक गोला बनाया और उसमे ऊँगली डाल ऋषभ के उस विकेट को सेलिब्रेट किया।

ALSO READ: रोहित ने ऋषभ पंत के खराब फॉर्म को लेकर दिया बयान, खुद हुए ट्रोल

हालांकि पैट कमिंस ने बाद में बताया कि उस इशारे का वास्तव में मतलब है क्या, खैर पहले यह जान लीजिये कि नवजोत सिद्धू ने क्या कहा। उन्होंने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर लिखा
 
 
"मेलबर्न टेस्ट के दौरान ट्रैविस हेड का व्यवहार सज्जनों के खेल के लिए अच्छा नहीं है... यह सबसे खराब उदाहरण पेश करता है जब बच्चे, महिलाएं, युवा और बूढ़े खेल देख रहे हों... इस खराब व्यवहार ने किसी व्यक्ति का अपमान नहीं किया, बल्कि 1.5 अरब भारतीयों के राष्ट्र का अपमान किया है... उसे कड़ी सजा दी जानी चाहिए जो आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए उदाहरण होगी ताकि कोई भी ऐसा करने की हिम्मत न कर सके !!!"

मैच के बाद, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान कमिंस से हेड के जश्न के पीछे के अर्थ के बारे में पूछा गया और वह पहले तो शर्म से लाल हो गए फिर उन्होंने बताया
 
कमिंस ने समझाया, "ओह, हाँ, ठीक है! मैं समझ गया। उसकी उंगली इतनी गर्म है, कि वह इसे बर्फ के कप में डालने जा रहा है। हाँ, यह वही है। यह आम तौर पर मजाक है। यह शायद गाबा यब कहीं उसने किया था जहां उसे एक विकेट भी मिला और वह सीधे फ्रिज के पास गया, बर्फ की एक बकेट उठाई, अपनी उंगली अंदर डाली और बस ऐसे ही लिनो (नाथन लियोन) के सामने चला गया, ऐसा सोचता है बहुत मजेदार बस यही होता, और कुछ नहीं।"

ALSO READ: जसप्रीत बुमराह अकेले चने की तरह फोड़ते रहे भाड़, नहीं मिला किसी का साथ, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मान गए लोहा

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

युवा ओपनर से खुश तो सीनियर ओपनर से क्यों निराश है डेविड वॉर्नर?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो