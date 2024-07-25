Select Your Language

INDvsSL सीरीज से पहले अब यह लंकाई तेज गेंदबाज भी बाहर, चिंता में कप्तान

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024 (19:24 IST)
भारत के साथ होने वाली टी-20 श्रृखंला शुरू होने से पहले श्रीलंका के एक और तेज गेंदबाज नुवान तुषारा चोटिल होकर सीरीज से बाहर हो गये हैं।

गुरुवार को श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट टीम के मैनेजर महिंदा हलंगोदा ने इस बात की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि तुषारा के बाएं हाथ की एक उंगली में चोट लगी है। उन्होंने बताया कि तुषारा को बुधवार को अभ्यास के दौरान देर रात यह चोट लगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तुषारा की चोट गंभीर है इसलिये उन्हें सीरीज से बाहर होना पड़ेगा। तुषारा श्रीलंका टीम के दूसरे तेज गेंदबाज है जिन्हें टी-20 सीरीज बाहर होना पड़ा है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले बुधवार को श्रीलंका को दुष्मंता चमीरा बीमार होने के कारण एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज से बाहर करना पड़ा था। चमीरा की जगह असिथा फर्नांडो को टीम में जगह दी गई है। तुषारा के स्थान पर अभी तक किसी का नाम नहीं लिया गया है।

लेकिन ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज दिलशान मदुशंका को टीम में शामिल किया जा सकता है।भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच 27 जुलाई से तीन-तीन मैचों की एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज शुरू हो रही है।(एजेंसी)

