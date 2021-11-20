Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ना बीफ ना पोर्क, क्या टीम इंडिया को मिलेगा सिर्फ हलाल मीट? फैंस हुए आगबूबला

webdunia
शनिवार, 20 नवंबर 2021 (19:21 IST)
एक प्रमुख स्पोर्ट्स वेबसाइट के हवाले से यह खबर आयी है कि टीम इंडिया के मांसाहारी खिलाड़ियों को सिर्फ हलाल मीट ही दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा खिलाड़ियों को बीफ और पोर्क खाने की मनाही होगी।

सूत्रों के हवाले से यह खबर सामने आई है कि यह बदलाव टीम इंडिया के लिए कड़े डाइट प्लान का हिस्सा है। मांसाहार के शौकीन खिलाड़ियों पर थोड़ी लगाम लगाने के लिए पोर्क और बीफ से दूर किया जा रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि पोर्क सुअर का मांस होता है और बीफ गाय और भैंस का मांस होता है। टीम इंडिया में कई खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं जो रोज मांस का सेवन करते हैं। ऐसे में यह डाइट प्लान उनके खाने की आदतों पर नियंत्रण भी करेगा। अन्यथा वह रोज अपने मन मुताबिक मांस का सेवन कर अपनी फिटनेस को ताक पर रख सकते हैं।
webdunia

हालांकि यह खबर जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर फैली तो कुछ फैंस बोर्ड और बीसीसीआई सचिव को लेकर काफी नाराज हुए। गौरतलब है कि हलाल इस्लामिक पद्धति से अपनाया हुआ मीट होता है। वहीं झटका गैर इस्लामिक तरीके से बनाया हुआ मांस होता है।वैसे बोर्ड द्वारा इस खबर की आधिकारिक पुष्टि अभी तक नहीं हुई है।


