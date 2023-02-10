Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ओपनर केएल राहुल से तो बेहतर बल्लेबाज है नाइट वॉचमैन रविचंद्रन अश्विन

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2023 (14:04 IST)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैंसला किया था। भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लाजवाब प्रदर्शन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पूरी टीम को 177 पर ही समेट दिया था। दुनिया के नंबर वन आल राउंडर, रविंद्र जडेजा जो कि अगस्त 2022 से अपनी चोंट की वजह से अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट नहीं खेल पाए थे, उन्होंने मैच के पहले ही दिन अपना 11वा  पांच विकेट हॉल हांसिल किया।

तीन विकेट लिए रविचंद्रन आश्विन ने जो कि भारत की पारी में केएल राहुल के आउट होने के बाद 'नाईट वॉचमेन' के तौर पर बैटिंग करने आए थे।  केएल राहुल मैदान में रोहित शर्मा के साथ बतौर ओपनर खेलने उतरे थे लेकिन वह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई डेब्यूटांट, टॉड मर्फी की गेंदबाजी का शिकार हुए और 71 गेंदों में 20 रन ही बना पाए।   केएल के आउट होने के बाद रविचंद्रन आश्विन को नाईट वॉचमेन बनाकर भेजा गया, वह भी 62  गेंदों पर 23 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए लेकिन 'नाईट वॉचमेन' की भूमिका बखूबी निभाकर गए।

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने आश्विन की पारी को ओपनर केएल राहुल से अच्छा बताते हुए उन दोनों की तुलना की।  लोगों ने कहा कि रविचंद्रन आश्विन एक टैलेन्डर हैं जो कि पहले दिन के तीसरे सेशन में नाईट वॉचमेन बनकर आए थे और  भारतीय क्रिकेट फेन्स की आशाओं पर के एल राहुल से ज़्यादा खरा उतरें हैं।
आर आश्विन उन बल्लेबाजों की सूचि में तीसरे नंबर पर हैं जिन्होंने पिछले तीन सालों में टीम में सातवे नंबर के निचे बैटिंग कर सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट रन बनाए हैं। पहले नंबर पर हैं,जोशुआ सिल्वा जिन्होंने 712 रन बनाए हैं,दूसरे पर हैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ही एलेक्स केरी जिन्होंने 660 रन बनाए हैं।आश्विन अलेक्स से सिर्फ दो ही रन पीछे हैं। आश्विन ने अपने टेस्ट बैटिंग करियर में 89 मैचों में 27.38 की औसत के साथ 3066 रन बनाए हैं जिसमे 5 शतक और 13 अर्धशतक भी शामिल है

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Women T20 World Cup: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नजरें छठे खिताब पर, भारत और इंग्लैंड भी मजबूत दावेदार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos