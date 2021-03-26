Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऋषभ पंत ने 1 साल बाद जड़ा अर्धशतक, कैपिटल्स के कप्तान बनने के बेहद करीब

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
शुक्रवार, 26 मार्च 2021 (16:42 IST)
ऋषभ पंत के लिए यह साल बहुत ही अच्छा जा रहा है। चोटिल श्रेयस अय्यर की जगह आज कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ऋषभ पंत को टीम में खिलाया और उन्होंने 28 गेंदो में अर्धशतक जड़कर अपने 50 रन पूरे कर लिए। 
 
ऋषभ पंत ने 1 साल बाद अर्धशतक जमाया है। आखिरी बार उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अर्धशतक जमाया था जब टीम भारत दौरे पर आयी थी। पंत और राहुल की 64 गेंदो में 90 रनों की साझेदारी बड़े स्कोर की ओर ले जा रही है। खबर लिखे जाने तक भारत ने 43 ओवर में 3 विकेट खोकर 248 रन बना लिए थे और केएल राहुल ने भी अपना शतक बना लिया था।
 
ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि आज श्रेयस अय्यर की जगह  सूर्यकुमार यादव का चयन होगा लेकिन कप्तान ने ऋषभ पंत का चयन किया और यह नतीजा सही साबित हुआ। पंत ने 40 गेंदो में 77 रनों की पारी खेली जिसमें 3 चौके और 7 छक्के शामिल थे।
 
यही नहीं पंत ने न केवल भारतीय बल्लेबाजी क्रम में श्रेयस अय्यर को तो रिप्लेस कर ही दिया है बल्कि अब आईपीएल 2021 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की कप्तानी मिलने की संभावना भी प्रबल हो गई है । हालांकि फ्रैंचाइजी ने कोई आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं ही की लेकिन उनके फैंस ट्विटर पर मान रहे हैं कि अब दिल्ली दूर नहीं। देखे कुछ ट्वीट्स 

ऋषभ पंत को दो बार अंपायर ने आउट दिया था लेकिन उन्होंने सही समय पर रिव्यू इस्तेमाल किया और अंपायर विजेंद्र शर्मा को दोनों बार अपने निर्णय बदलने पड़े। इस पर भी ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने खूब चुटकी ली।


Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
लंकाई ओपनर निरोशन डिकवेला ने टेस्ट जर्सी से 'क' शब्द हटाया, बटोरी सुर्खियां

प्रचलित

webdunia

इंग्लैंड की टीम 2 टेस्ट मैचों के लिए श्रीलंका का दौरा करेगी

webdunia

मुंबई 45वीं बार रणजी ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में

webdunia

दूसरा वनडे: इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीता,फील्डिंग का फैसला किया

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos