ट्रोलिंग के बाद ऋषभ पंत ने बताया क्यों वह बल्लेबाजी करने आए थे 20वें ओवर में (Video)

, बुधवार, 23 अप्रैल 2025 (15:19 IST)
लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स (LSG) के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में मंगलवार को यहां दिल्ली कैपिटल्स से आठ विकेट की शिकस्त झेलने के बाद और खुद बल्लेबाजी के लिए सातवें क्रम पर आने के बाद आलोचना झेल रहे इस विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ने कहा, ‘‘ हम परिस्थितियों का फायदा उठाना चाहते थे। हमने (अब्दुल) समद को ऐसी पिच का फायदा उठाने के लिए भेजा था। (डेविड) मिलर के क्रीज पर जाने के बाद हमारी रन गति आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी। हमें इन चीजों को देखते हुए सर्वश्रेष्ठ संयोजन बनाना होगा।’’

उन्होंने कहा कि इस मैदान पर पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम फायदे में रह रही है।गौरतलब है कि ऋषभ पंत आखिरी ओवर में बल्लेबाजी करने आए और 2 गेंद में खाता भी नहीं खोल सके। जिससे टीम के 20 रन कम बने जो ऋषभ पंत ने भी माना।
पंत ने मैच के बाद पुरस्कार समारोह में प्रसारकों से कहा, ‘‘ यहां टॉस ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है। पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम को पिच से काफी मदद मिल रही है। लखनऊ में खैर ऐसा ही होता है, मैच आगे बढ़ने के साथ पिच बल्लेबाजी के लिए आसान होती जाती है।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मैच इसी तरह चलता है और आप शिकायत नहीं कर सकते, दूसरी पारी में बल्लेबाजी आसान हो जाती है। टॉस एक बड़ी भूमिका निभा रहा है, लेकिन हम बहाने नहीं ढूंढ रहे हैं।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ हमें पता था कि हमने 20 रन कम बनाये है। ’’

लखनऊ के छह विकेट पर 159 रन के जवाब में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने 13 गेंद शेष रहते दो विकेट पर 161 रन बनाकर आसान जीत दर्ज की।

