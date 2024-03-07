Select Your Language

सचिन ने जीता दिल, कश्मीरी भुजाहीन खिलाड़ी को दी ओपनिंग और बॉलिंग (Video)

Sachin Amir
, गुरुवार, 7 मार्च 2024 (13:49 IST)
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने पिछले कुछ दिनों कश्मीर के भुजाहीन क्रिकेटर आमिर लोन को बल्लेबाजी करते हुए देखते हुए उनका वीडियो ट्विटर पर रीपोस्ट किया था। अब मुंबई के दादोजी कोंदादेव स्टेडियम, मुंबई में खेले जा रहे इंडियन स्ट्रीट प्रीमियर लीग में दोनों साथ ही बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरे।
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ना केवल आमिर लोन को अपने साथ सलामी बल्लेबाजी पर उतारा बल्कि उनको स्ट्राइक भी दी। आमिर हुसैन खुद तेंदुलकर नाम की जर्सी पहनकर उतरे। यह क्रिकेट मैदान पर पहला मौका था जब दो बल्लेबाज तेंदुलकर नाम की जर्सी पहनकर उतरे।

आमिर सचिन तेंदुलकर के आउट होने के बाद आउट हुए। लेकिन सभी ने उनके लिए तालियां बजाई। असली कमाल तो उन्होंने दूसरी पारी में किया। सचिन तेंदुलकर ने उन्हें चौथे ओवर में गेंदबाजी कराई। इस ओवर में आमिर ने पैर से गेंदबाजी की और सभी ने उनकी इस कला की तारीफ की। यह मैच भी सचिन की मुंबई की टीम ही जीती।


सुमित नागल ने नडाल के हटने के बाद मुख्य ड्रॉ में बनाई जगह

