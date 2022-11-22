Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

तीसरे टी-20 में नहीं मिला संजू सैमसन और उमरान मलिक को मौका, निराश हुए फैंस

हमें फॉलो करें Sanju Samson
मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2022 (12:45 IST)
नेपियर:न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान टीम साउदी ने भारत के खिलाफ तीसरे और अंतिम टी20 मैच में मंगलवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया।

न्यूजीलैंड के नियमित कप्तान केन विलियमसन की जगह मार्क चैपमन अंतिम एकादश में शामिल होंगे जबकि कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी टिम साउदी संभालेंगे।भारतीय टीम ने अंतिम एकादश में एक बदलाव किया है, उसने वाशिंगटन सुदंर की जगह हर्षल पटेल को टीम में शामिल किया।

उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि इस मैच में भारत संजू सैमसन को विकेट कीपर के तौर पर और उमरान मलिक को तेज गेंदबाज के तौर पर मौका देगा लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। इस कारण ट्विटर पर भारतीय फैंस खासे निराश भी हुए।

साउदी ने टॉस के बाद कहा, "हम बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। पिच ऐसी दिख रही है जहां हम रन बना सकते हैं। हम मौसम को नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते, लेकिन इस मैदान का इतिहास अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की स्थिति बताता है। उस रात को हमारी गेंदबाजी सर्वश्रेष्ठ नहीं थी, लेकिन इसका श्रेय सूर्यकुमार यादव (पिछले मैच में) को जाता है। मार्क चैपमैन टीम में आए हैं।"

हल्की बूंदाबादी के कारण टॉस होने में विलंब हुआ।बारिश के कारण पहला टी20 मैच रद्द हो गया था जबकि भारत ने दूसरे मैच में 65 रन की जीत से तीन मैचों की श्रृंखला में 1-0 से बढ़त हासिल की थी।तीन मैचों की टी20 श्रृंखला के बाद दोनों टीमें तीन मैचों की वनडे श्रृंखला खेलेंगी।

भारत के कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने कहा, "हम वैसे भी पहले गेंदबाजी करना चाहते थे। हमें जो चाहिए था वो मिल गया। मुझे लगता है कि पिच पूरे 40 ओवर तक वैसी ही रहेगी, लेकिन उस पर घास होने के कारण हमारे तेज गेंदबाजों को कुछ फायदा हो सकता है। हम परिस्थितियों के बारे में ज्यादा नहीं सोच सकते। टीम में एक बदलाव है, वाशिंगटन सुंदर की जगह हर्षल पटेल आए हैं।"
भारत एकादश : ईशान किशन, ऋषभ पंत, सूर्यकुमार यादव, श्रेयस अय्यर, हार्दिक पांड्या, दीपक हुड्डा, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, हर्षल पटेल, अर्शदीप सिंह, मोहम्मद सिराज, युजवेंद्र चहल

न्यूजीलैंड एकादश : फिन एलेन, डेवोन कॉनवे, मार्क चैपमैन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, डेरिल मिशेल, जेम्स नीशम, मिशेल सेंटनर, एडम मिल्ने, ईश सोढ़ी, टिम साउदी, लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

FIFA World Cup : ग्रुप बी मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड ने ईरान को 6-2 से रौंदा

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos