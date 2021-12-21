Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कर्नाटक को फिर झेलना पड़ा शाहरुख खान का प्रहार, विजय हजारे में ठोंके 39 गेंदों में 79 रन

webdunia
मंगलवार, 21 दिसंबर 2021 (13:40 IST)
अभी सयैद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी का अंतिम ओवर कर्नाटक भूला नहीं था और अब विजय हजारे में तमिलनाडू के बल्लेबाज शाहरुख खान ने फिर अपनी बल्लेबाजी के दम पर कर्नाटक के सामने मुश्किल खड़ी कर दी।

गौरतलब है कि सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में कर्नाटक के ही गेंदबाज पी जैन की अंतिम गेंद पर शाहरुख खान ने लेग साइड में छक्का लगाकर अपनी टीम तमिलनाडू के लिए एक रोमांचक जीत अर्जित की थी।

आज विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के क्वार्टर फाइनल में भी कर्नाटक के खिलाफ हुए मैच में वह 41 ओवर में क्रीज पर आए थे। उन्होंने शुरुआत में 14 गेंदो में 17 रन बना लिए थे। इसके बाद अंतिम 4 ओवरों में  उन्होंने अपना वही आक्रामक रुख अपनाया जो उन्होंने सयैद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में अपनाया था।

7 चौके और 6 छक्कों की मदद से शाहरुख खान ने सिर्फ 39 गेंदो में 79 रन बना लिए। उनकी इस पारी की बदौलत तमिलनाडू ने 354 रनों का विशाल लक्ष्य कर्नाटक के सामने रखा।

उनकी इस पारी की वाहवाही ट्विटर पर भी होने लगी। फैंस उनको नए जमाने का फिनिशर बताने लगे।

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में यह दूसरा अर्धशतक  

शाहरुख खान ने विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में यह अपना दूसरा अर्धशतक जमाया है। इससे पहले वह एक मैच में 35 गेंदो में 65 रनों की पारी भी खेल चुके हैं। अब तक वह 5 मैचों में 194 रन बना चुके हैं।

5.25 करोड़ रुपए के शाहरुख को पंजाब ने नहीं किया रीटेन

पिछले सत्र 5.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदे गए शाहरुख खान को इस साल पंजाब किंग्स ने रीटेन नहीं किया है पंजाब किंग्स ने सिर्फ मयंक अग्रवाल और अर्शदीप सिंह को अपने पास रखा है।उम्मीद है कि उनको आने वाले आईपीएल नीलामी में एक बड़ा दाम मिलेगा।

पिता हैं चमड़े के व्यापारी

बल्लेबाज शाहरुख खान का जीवन गरीबी में ही बीता है। एम शाहरूख खान बचपन से ही क्रिकेट और सिनेमा के दीवाने हैं। चमड़े के व्यापारी उनके पिता मसूद और उनकी मां लुबना ने उनके सपने पूरे करने में काफी मदद की।

इसके बावजूद भी तमिलनाडू के इस ऑलराउंडर का ध्यान सिर्फ क्रिकेट पर रहा। उनके मां बाप ने पैसों की किल्लत के बीच उनका लालन पालन किया और उन्हें शाहरुख को आईपीएल 2021 में खेलते हुए देखा। शाहरुख खान ने डॉन बॉस्को और सेंट बेडे से स्कूल की पढाई की है जहां से आर अश्विन, दिनेश कार्तिक और के श्रीकांत जैसे क्रिकेटर पढ़ चुके हैं।

