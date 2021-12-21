कर्नाटक को फिर झेलना पड़ा शाहरुख खान का प्रहार, विजय हजारे में ठोंके 39 गेंदों में 79 रन

79*(39b, 7x4s, 6x6s)— Guha Karthikeyan (@guhakarthikn) December 21, 2021
Guess an SRK from TN took Hard Kaur's lyrics of "Madarasi people ain't got no Shahrukh Khan" in Chennai City Gangsta song seriously.
India should include Shahrukh Khan for the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. This is the time to give him the opportunity, especially when he is high on confidence. His role needs it.
194 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 186.53, Shahrukh Khan displaying his excellent finishing potential.#VijayHazareTrophy
TN: 354/8 (50)
Jagadeesan 102(101)
Sai Kishore 61(71)
DK 44(37)
Shahrukh Khan 79(39)*
TN scored 64 off the last 4 overs, with SRK scoring 60 of those runs.
Shahrukh has been in great form and it couldn't have come together for him at a better time.
Shahrukh Khan is a nightmare for Karnataka. #TNvKAR #VijayHazareTrophy
Shahrukh Khan is a nightmare for Karnataka. #TNvKAR #VijayHazareTrophy